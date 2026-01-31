Pawcation at Amara Sanctuary Sentosa: A pet-friendly retreat in Singapore

There are few places in Singapore where you can properly escape the city while still being within reach of it. Fewer still that invite you to do so with your pet in tow.

Tucked away on the quieter end of Sentosa Island, Amara Sanctuary Sentosa offers a rare blend of colonial charm, lush greenery, and a genuinely pet-friendly hospitality approach that doesn't feel like an afterthought. It's a standout among the many pet-friendly hotels in Singapore that cater to fur families seeking a quality stay.

We checked in for a short but sweet "pawcation" with our furkid, Furby, curious about how a luxury resort balances its creature comforts with those of actual companions.

From the moment we arrived at the open-air lobby, we noticed something different. Pets are not only permitted in the public areas, they're expected. Water bowls were neatly placed, and staff welcomed both human and furry guests with equal enthusiasm.

The courtyard suite: Designed for paws and people

Our home for the night was one of the Courtyard Suites, complete with a private outdoor jacuzzi and direct access to a quiet garden path.

The suite was thoughtfully arranged, with a natural flow between the sleeping area, lounge, and outdoor space. For Furby, there was a plush bed, water and food bowls, pee pads, and even treats curated by local pet retailer Kohe Pets. It's a level of detail that makes the difference when you're travelling with a four-legged companion.

The furnishings leaned toward understated elegance, but practical elements like flooring, bed height, and furniture layout clearly accounted for pet movement and comfort. Furby had no trouble navigating the space, curling up on the rug one moment and bouncing outside the next.

High tea, but make it for furkids

We opted for the in-room Furkid High Tea, a curated spread by Wholesome Paws that arrived beautifully plated and served on a playful, swerving dish.

It wasn't just cute, it was substantial, with meat pies and salmon treats that were wolfed down with delight. Meanwhile, we enjoyed a moment of calm in the suite, something that can be hard to come by when travelling with a pet.

Dining at Sanctuary Tearoom, the resort's all-day restaurant, was another highlight. The alfresco area is fully pet-friendly, shaded by towering trees and surrounded by tropical landscaping.

Our dinner featured dishes like the flambeed Black Angus beef and Larkhill Laksa, while Furby lounged comfortably beside us, with a staff member even checking if he needed a water bowl.

Grounds to explore and space to breathe

What sets Amara Sanctuary Sentosa apart isn't just that it allows pets, it's how seamlessly they're integrated into the resort experience.

We wandered the grounds together, discovering paved walking paths lined with greenery, quiet courtyards, and the occasional peacock sighting. A digital pocket guide (part of the Pampered Paws package) also helped us plan scenic walking routes and photo spots around the resort.

The colonial architecture lends a sense of history and quiet elegance, and despite being steps away from Sentosa's major attractions, the atmosphere here is hushed and calming. It genuinely feels like a sanctuary.

The little things matter

Service throughout the stay was warm and attentive, with staff consistently making the effort to ensure Furby was comfortable and well cared for. From in-room amenities to dining arrangements and even a post-walk bath in the spacious bathroom, it's clear that the pet-friendly label here is more than just lip service.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DTIGzB9iE8a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're planning a getaway with your pet, Amara Sanctuary Sentosa gets the basics right but also goes further with well-executed details and a sincere hospitality ethos that includes every member of the family.

Final thoughts

For pet owners in Singapore looking for a staycation option, Amara Sanctuary Sentosa delivers a rare blend of tranquillity, access, and thoughtful comfort. In fact, for a brief window of time, it feels like both you and your pet are exactly where you belong.

[[nid:728919]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.