Pay $55 and grab all the electronics you can at this 'heist' event in Ang Mo Kio

As the Squid Game craze continues worldwide, The Heist Singapore has launched their very own themed game room where you can snag toys and electronic gadgets for $55.

Just like Squid Game, there are rules to play by:

First, you grab a large Ikea bag, then you have 15 minutes to fill that bag with whatever you wish. During your heist, you can try to find special items that will grant you bonus time or opportunities to win coveted gadgets such as tablets and phones. Once your time is up, workers dressed in Squid Game-inspired guard jumpsuits will ring the bell as a sign for you to stop. Before you're allowed to leave with your haul, you need to demonstrate that you can carry the bag without dragging dragged it on the floor. The short handles of your bag should also be able to touch.

Thank you Singapore Atrium Sale for the shout-out! Posted by The Heist Singapore on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Based on the photos on The Heist Singapore's Facebook page, the items up for grabs include wireless headphones, soft toys, keyboards and LED lights.

You can book your slot on The Heist Singapore's website.

Deal ends: Slots are available till the end of the year

Address: CFM Building @ 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 12, Singapore 569498

