Pay as you wish: Hawker stall Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup to run 1-day charity campaign for local hospital

If you're keen on eating and doing good at the same time, you may want to check out Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup on May 23.

For one day only, the restaurant's outlet at Foch Road will be holding a day-long charity event, in which all proceeds will go to Kwong Wai Shui Hospital.

On Monday (May 13), Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup took to Facebook to announce the details of this charity campaign.

"Let's eat well and support a great cause," the caption read.

Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup will give away one main dish per customer on May 23.

The eatery mentioned that customers can also pay as they wish, and all proceeds will then be donated to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.

The charity event is sponsored by Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup's partner and head chef Mdm Huang, and will take place from 9am to 11.59pm.

A spokesperson from Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup told AsiaOne that Mdm Huang wanted to run a charity event to share joy and spread love.

He added: "Mdm Huang came to Singapore more than 20 years ago to work.

"She always had the dream of opening her own F&B business one day and finally, she fulfilled it."

Mdm Huang had benefitted from Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital's services and sees this act of charity as a way to show appreciation for the help and kindness rendered to her back then.

On the menu

Mun Kee Pig Organ Soup is steeped in history and tradition, having served its traditional dish since 1960.

The Pig's Organ Soup comes in two sizes and is priced at $4.80 and $6.80 respectively.

Customers can expect the soup to be accompanied with ingredients such as pork balls, pork slices and pork liver among other things.

If you've got a big appetite, you'll be glad to know that the restaurant offers free soup refills for dine-in customers.

Apart from this signature dish, diners can also opt for other menu items like Vinegar Pig's Trotters ($6.80 and $8.80) or Sesame Oil Chicken ($4.80 or $6.80)

Address:30 Foch Road #01-02, S209276

Opening hours: Open 24 hours daily

