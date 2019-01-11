PayLah vs PayNow vs Pay Anyone - What's the difference & how to use them?

Read also

Luckily, PayLah now supports PayNow. This means that you will be able to transfer funds to all accounts (whether DBS/POSB, or other banks) using PayLah even if the recipient only has PayNow and has not registered for PayLah!

Other than the above, PayLah lets you paying by scanning a QR code, which is supported by an increasing number of merchants, including some taxis and hawker/food court stalls.

You can also use PayLah to pay for purchases made on online stores with which they have tie-ups. These include Qoo10, COURTS Online, BusOnlineTicket.com (for bus tickets to Malaysia) and shipping service ComGateway.

Our experience is that since PayNow is more ubiquitous than PayLah, and not every merchant accepts PayLah, money tends to get stuck inside the e-Wallet.

No worries, you just have to go into your DBS PayLah app, go under Manage Wallet > Transfer to Account to send money back to your POSB bank account.

If you don’t have PayLah yet, DBS is dangling a $10 reward for signing up with the promo code PAYLAH5TH. You get additional $5 cashback when you pay with PayLah for EZ-link top-ups, on Comfort Taxis or CityCab.

OCBC PAY ANYONE

Just like DBS PayLah, OCBC Pay Anyone is a mobile app that allows you to transfer and receive funds, as well as make payments to merchants.

The main difference is that Pay Anyone is targeted at OCBC customers. While you don’t need a DBS/POSB account to use PayLah, you do need an OCBC account to use Pay Anyone.

Transactions are directly deducted from and credited to users’ OCBC savings or current accounts. Therefore it isn’t an e-wallet per se, and you don’t need an extra step of withdrawing money out of there.

Pay Anyone also lets you send money to people using their email address or Facebook ID. If the person doesn’t have the app, they will receive a link via email or Facebook, and they just need to click on it and key in their own bank details to receive the funds.

That aside, Pay Anyone works similarly to PayLah and also supports PayNow, so you can also send money to PayNow-registered people via through their mobile or NRIC/FIN numbers, whether or not they have an OCBC account.

SO WHICH PAYMENT METHOD SHOULD YOU USE?

PayNow is the least restrictive payment method as pretty much anyone can use it. It’s also integrated in the major banks’ mobile banking apps, so you don’t have to download yet another app.

However, if you are an avid movie-goer, you you might want to download DBS PayLah as well, because this platform has the up to $3 off at GV theatres. They used to have promo codes when they were first launched, for fast food joints, coffee shops and even Gong Cha, but all those have ended.

WHAT OTHER ALTERNATIVES ARE THERE?

PayNow, PayLah and Pay Anyone aren’t the only mobile payment options open to Singaporeans.

You can also use Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Singtel Dash to make payments to individuals and/or businesses.