Pediatricians told child assent is an important, moral obligation

PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters

Doctors should always ask for a child's consent before treating them, and they should apologise when they proceed against the child's objections, argues a new commentary aimed at pediatricians.

This ethical debate itself is not new, the authors acknowledge in the journal Pediatrics, where they make a case for strengthening guidelines on pediatric assent.

"In our work, we noticed that there are lots of patients who lack the capacity to make decisions for themselves but who nonetheless have strong preferences about how they want to be treated," said lead author Jason Wasserman of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

"They don't necessarily understand fully, or reason well, about their care, but they still often have firm preferences about what they want," he told Reuters Health by email.

"This doesn't mean we always give kids what they want; sometimes we are morally obligated to treat them over their objections because it's in their best interest," Wasserman said. "But if we want to treat kids as persons, then we have to solicit and take seriously their preferences."

ALSO READ: Child health doctors appeal to moms to protect their daughters

Wasserman and colleagues cite a 1995 letter to the editor of the same journal written by pediatrician and ethicist William Bartholome, in response to a revised statement on pediatric assent from the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Committee on Bioethics.

Bartholome said the organisation's statement didn't show enough respect for children, and that doctors should always ask for permission and apologise when they act against their patients' wishes.

Wasserman and his co-authors take up that position and offer several suggestions to improve current guidelines.

In its latest statement on pediatric assent in 2016, the AAP said doctors are "obliged to act out of fundamental respect for other persons by virtue of their personal autonomy." The Committee on Bioethics emphasised that informed consent should be seen as an "essential part" of healthcare, both parental permission and child assent should be included, and patients should participate in decision-making as appropriate for their developmental phase.

Wasserman and colleagues say this doesn't go far enough.

Some pediatric ethics organisations say a child's assent shouldn't be solicited if treatment is inevitable, they note. Instead, pediatricians should ask kids about their preferences, even if they already know they ultimately can't grant them.

"And even when treating those kids over their objections is ultimately the right thing to do, pediatricians should acknowledge that the child has experienced that treatment as a harm," Wasserman said.

He and his colleagues offer an example to illustrate the doctor's moral obligation to the child. In the scenario, a pediatrician sees a 4-year-old who needs to have an abscess removed.

When the child sees the needle for the local anesthetic, he begins to cry and flail, saying he doesn't want the shot. The doctor explains to him why the shot is needed and how it will help him, and just before the injection, says, "Sorry, buddy."

Apologies demonstrate respect and are meant to honour a patient's objection, the commentary authors write. At the same time, apologies are not a concession of moral failure or expression of guilt.

"I appreciate the authors' concern for ensuring the children's voices be heard in their healthcare. At the same time, I do not think their position is that different from the AAP's position," said Bob Macauley, chairperson of the AAP Committee on Bioethics.

"The one point of divergence is whether the child's agreement should be sought in situations where refusal cannot be honoured," he told Reuters Health by email. "The AAP believes that a choice is only a choice if it's really a choice."

The conversation should also include the parent, who plays a vital role in confirming assent and building trust between doctor and child. This is particularly true when the child is young or a newborn, said Margaret Moon, chief medical officer at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Moon served on the 2015-2016 AAP Committee on Bioethics.

"Parents and pediatricians together should figure out what level of engagement is appropriate," she told Reuters Health by phone. "It requires close teamwork for each individual child and each individual treatment to ensure the child is as engaged as possible."

More about
Doctors/Surgeons Children and Youth Medical ethics/Bioethics Moral values/ethics

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital

SERVICES