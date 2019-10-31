Pediatricians told child assent is an important, moral obligation

Doctors should always ask for a child's consent before treating them, and they should apologise when they proceed against the child's objections, argues a new commentary aimed at pediatricians.

This ethical debate itself is not new, the authors acknowledge in the journal Pediatrics, where they make a case for strengthening guidelines on pediatric assent.

"In our work, we noticed that there are lots of patients who lack the capacity to make decisions for themselves but who nonetheless have strong preferences about how they want to be treated," said lead author Jason Wasserman of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

"They don't necessarily understand fully, or reason well, about their care, but they still often have firm preferences about what they want," he told Reuters Health by email.

"This doesn't mean we always give kids what they want; sometimes we are morally obligated to treat them over their objections because it's in their best interest," Wasserman said. "But if we want to treat kids as persons, then we have to solicit and take seriously their preferences."

Wasserman and colleagues cite a 1995 letter to the editor of the same journal written by pediatrician and ethicist William Bartholome, in response to a revised statement on pediatric assent from the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Committee on Bioethics.

Bartholome said the organisation's statement didn't show enough respect for children, and that doctors should always ask for permission and apologise when they act against their patients' wishes.

Wasserman and his co-authors take up that position and offer several suggestions to improve current guidelines.

In its latest statement on pediatric assent in 2016, the AAP said doctors are "obliged to act out of fundamental respect for other persons by virtue of their personal autonomy." The Committee on Bioethics emphasised that informed consent should be seen as an "essential part" of healthcare, both parental permission and child assent should be included, and patients should participate in decision-making as appropriate for their developmental phase.

Wasserman and colleagues say this doesn't go far enough.

Some pediatric ethics organisations say a child's assent shouldn't be solicited if treatment is inevitable, they note. Instead, pediatricians should ask kids about their preferences, even if they already know they ultimately can't grant them.