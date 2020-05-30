Peek into the jungalow-style homes of these 8 Singapore creatives

1. Mae Tan (@marxmae), creative director

PHOTO: Mae Tan

“I’m a new plant mummy since moving into my new home this year. This circuit breaker has given me more time and patience to understand and see how each plant works and grows differently."

“I got all my plants from plant boutique Tumbleweeds Plants but some of them are gifts I received when I got quarantined after being back from Fashion Week.

"One tip I have for plant lovers is to give your plant attention. They’re like real babies and some of them need more attention than the rest. A lot of it is trial and error."

"I’ve always wanted to grow plants so I decided to gain the courage and start my journey. It was pretty intimidating but really explorative so far. One of my favourites is my Calathea Orbifolia – I love its shape and colour.”

2. Tan Zi Xi (@messymsxi), multimedia artist

“The circuit breaker has given me the flexibility of time to stay on top of plant maintenance, such as repotting, propagation, working on ways to increase humidity around my Aroids and tidying of my ‘garden’."

“My collection of plants come from nurseries locally and overseas in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia, or events like Gardeners’ Day Out.

"Although local nurseries are closed during the circuit breaker, there are always online platforms where I’m able to get my semi-green fingers on new plants."

“My favourite plant is a caudiciform plant, known as Stephania Nova, with big and round leaves that has very distinctive veins on them.

"Plants with interesting leaves in hues of dark green to blueish-green, sometimes shaped similarly to a lotus leaf such as Stephania Nova, attract me in particular."

"The last I counted, I have at least 250 pots of plants. My folks are plant lovers, and I used to adopt plants from their garden, but I always ended up killing them.

"However, once I started to get more serious going into this hobby, I began watching a lot of horticulture videos to learn and understand about the different plants and their individual needs. I’m still learning; it’s a never-ending process.”

3. Tan Yang Er (@yangermeister_), multi-disciplinary artist, set designer and art director

“Since the circuit breaker started, I have been growing plants like garlic, leeks and basil from my food scraps or propagating the current ones I have which have outgrown their pots."

"I now (as of May 21) have 17 pots of plants. With the circuit breaker, I have definitely been paying more attention to them, spending more time observing them than I usually do.

"A word of advice: make friends with your plants. They will ‘tell’ you a lot of things.

"Each plant has a standard living condition, but it really takes getting to know how they live in your environment. A plant might grow well in someone else’s bathroom, but better in your bedroom.”

“I use a lot of plants in my set design work – they are integral to a living space and I started bringing home some that were used as props and they just kept growing.

"My friend in New York, Anamei, has a brilliant green thumb too. Her monstera got me interested when I was crashing her couch.”

“Asking me to pick my favourite plant is like asking me to pick a favourite child.

"But I am very proud of the money plant that sits on top of my bookshelf. It has reproduced three offsprings which I have in smaller pots. That’s a grandmother right there!”

4. Nadia Kishlan (@skinnykatwoman), model

“I’ve always been drawn to nature and have a dream of someday living in a self-sustainable home – growing my own herbs and veggies and not having to rely on the supermarket so much.

"So getting hooked on houseplants about four years ago is my way of slowly learning how to care for the different species of plants out there and using this knowledge towards making my dream a reality.”

“The most important thing when getting a plant is to find one that fits your lifestyle.

"If you know you might forget to water daily, opt for a type that just requires watering once-a-week like the Golden Pothos for example. It’s an easy one to start with."

"I’m pretty on the ball with my plant care so I won’t say there has been any drastic change in how I treat them during the circuit breaker. Perhaps I have a little more time now to DIY things?

"Like the other day, I upcycled an old coffee burlap sack into a plant pot cover for my Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma.

"I’ve also managed to read up more on easy veggies to grow, and am in the process of germinating some Amaranth spinach and kang kong in my balcony garden.”

5. Ginette Chittick (@ginettechittick), fashion educator, DJ, musician and visual artist

“When we moved into our current place, we knew we wanted our balcony to be really cosy and not just a wasted space to dry clothes. What better way to spruce it up by filling it up with gorgeous plants?"

"Before the circuit breaker, I only used to read care instructions on the plants I had but it never occurred to me to watch YouTube videos on general plant care.

"I now take the time to look carefully at my plants, stick my fingers into the soil to check for moisture and examine under pots and leaves to check for gross mealy bugs and thrips – those are the bane of my existence.

“I also managed to get blinds installed in my balcony right before the circuit breaker so my plants are well-sheltered from our torrential rain. That totally helps."

"I started out buying plants at my local NTUC supermarket. The one at Hillion Mall has a really fantastic plant section.

"And because the isolation period forced me to do my shopping online, I found many fantastic independent plant sellers on Carousell. I never thought to look there before.

"Now I’m addicted, it’s like going down the rabbit hole. At the moment I am really thrilled with my Syngoniums – the Pink Splash (pictured) and Podophyllum Albo-Variegatum. I adore variegated leaves.”

6. Pat Law (@patlaw), founder of Goodstuph

“I liken my plant collection to salted egg potato chips – you can’t stop at one, and before you know it, you’re on your third bag of chips. My interest in plants started earlier this year, before the circuit breaker began.

"But being a former plant murderer, I was conscious about whether I was capable of tending to them responsibly. After my monstera deliciosa albo variegate stayed well and alive after four weeks, I decided I was ready for more.”

“My favourite plant is my begonia maculate, also known as the polka-dotted begonia.

"It is rumoured that Christian Louboutin was inspired by this plant and its spotted leaves and red undersides when he created his trademark red shoes. And yes, the name of my plant is Christian."

“Like all cliche folks in the creative industry, I started with monsteras and subsequently realised how ‘racist’ I was; I love the albo variegated ones. At this point, I have 53 plants. I reckon I have room for perhaps 50 more?”