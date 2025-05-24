Penang, rewritten: What do the city's new hotels say about its second act?

Hawker-food haven, rustic beachside retreat, durian paradise. For as long as most Singaporeans can remember, Penang's main draws have remained unchanged.

But while that laid-back charm is precisely why some folks love vacationing in this state along Malaysia's north-west coast, you have to admit — the lack of freshness is starting to dampen the appeal.

The data supports this: Singapore arrivals to Penang declined by 4.5 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, which is a pretty big hit considering that Singaporean visitors are consistently among Penang's top two source markets for tourism.

So, is the Pearl of the Orient really losing its lustre? One way to gauge a city's rising or falling fortunes is to look at its hotel landscape, which often indicates whether an increase in tourism is expected. And in Penang's case, the future looks as bright as the sunny flesh of its famous Black Gold durians.

A hotel boom that says: "Come back soon!"

In the past few months alone, at least five significant new hotels have opened. They include three run by Marriott: the Penang Marriott Hotel; The Millen Penang, an Autograph Collection hotel; and the Iconic Marjorie Hotel, part of the group's Tribute Portfolio.

Meanwhile, Gurney Bay Hotel by Parkroyal and M Social Resort Penang by Millennium Hotels and Resorts also recently launched. That's a healthy injection of 1,055 rooms in a city that currently has around 12,000.

The reason for this mushrooming? A slate of new major government-supported developments, such as the partially opened Gurney Bay, a seafront lifestyle park on reclaimed land that features a pedestrian promenade, children's play area and viewing decks, among other things.

Later this year, a second phase will open that will house the popular Gurney Drive Hawker Centre, relocated from its current spot, along with a new beach.

Major upgrades that hint at a fresh start

In addition, by 2027, a massive upgrade of Penang International Airport will nearly double its capacity and make it the second-largest airport in Malaysia, after Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

All of which means that plenty of new life is finally pouring into this sleepy old favourite. No doubt you'll be planning a revisit — and when you do, here's a list of the best new hotels to check into.

Penang Marriott Hotel

Opened last February, the Penang Marriott Hotel brings a touch of luxury to tourist fave Gurney Drive, with 223 rooms that offer a range of city and sea views.

Design-wise, the vibe is clean and sophisticated with a big focus on soothing spaces — there's an infinity-edge pool, a bright gym, and several chic restaurants like Sago and Kucina.

The hotel is located right next to the Gurney Bay waterside park, making beach walks a breeze, and you're only a quick hop from Gurney Plaza and the famous George Town heritage zone if you're in town to shop.

The Millen Penang, Autograph Collection

Boutique joint The Millen Penang made its debut in February along George Town's historic Millionaire's Row. The 146 designer rooms and facilities lean into local art and culture, such as the Nut&Meg spa that's inspired by Penang's nutmeg legacy.

There's also a rooftop pool with sweeping sea views. Those who don't feel like leaving the hotel will have plenty of F&B choices, from Malaysian flavours at Lili and bold cocktails at Good Society, to grilled feasts at Blacklinen.

But if you do decide to step out of this cocoon, you're only minutes from George Town's colourful murals, buzzing cafes and colonial treasures.

The Iconic Marjorie Hotel

Opened at the end of last year, this Marriott-run property has 298 rooms, including 32 junior and six executive suites. Its design and dining outlets celebrate Penang's Straits Chinese heritage with Peranakan-inspired decor and nyonya cuisine.

Meanwhile, an infinity pool and the rooftop Senses Bar offer panoramic city views and plenty of TikTok-able moments. The hotel's location along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah means it's just a short drive from Penang International Airport, yet not too far from hotspots like Unesco-listed George Town and local culinary favourites.

Gurney Bay Hotel, A Parkroyal Hotel

This rebranded 368-room property, previously the long-standing Evergreen Laurel Hotel, occupies prime position along Penang's famed Gurney Drive, within the new Gurney Bay lifestyle precinct.

Alongside panoramic views of the ocean, Penang Hill and George Town, guests can enjoy facilities such as a massive all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge with live entertainment, a kids' club, an outdoor tennis court, two swimming pools including a children's pool, steam and sauna rooms, and a 24/7 gym.

Of course, since it's right in the middle of the tourist area, you also get easy access to street food, shopping and everything else that George Town has to offer.

M Social Resort Penang

This vibey resort located in the seafront neighbourhood of Tanjung Bungah has 318 guest rooms across two buildings, plus direct access to Tanjung Bungah beach.

The rooms are contemporary, with cheery interiors and artistic touches, and the property has plenty of common spaces for guests to interact, like a Social Hub that serves up drinks and high tea.

Nearby are cultural landmarks and lively local activities, like the Tanjung Bungah Market, while Gurney Drive and Penang Street Art are just a short drive away.

