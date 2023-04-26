Penis paradise: Free birdie-themed art exhibition pops up in Little India

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's penis paradise.

Recently, those who walked past 105 Desker Road have been greeted by an unexpected sight — quite a few of them, actually.

Chin-Chin, a cheeky and quirky penis-themed art exhibition, has been making heads turn since it popped up in early April in Little India.

The Japanese speakers among us are likely to be giggling under their breath already, as "chin chin" is Japanese slang for penis.

This exhibition takes a humorous approach to exploring topics like gender issues and queer culture and is the first of its kind here. It also promises to "take Singapore by the balls".

Visitors can expect numerous art works with different concepts, but they are all connected via a common theme of utilising gender organs as iconic symbols.

Colourful phallic installations can be found throughout the exhibition space, some erected on walls and others stand tall and proud, from the ground to the ceiling.

Speaking of the ceiling, that's where you'll also find hanging installations of clouds and penis-shaped plushies.

So instead of snapping crude d*** pics, why not pose with these cute d***-shaped installations instead?

Also, there's a gachapon machine – a popular type of vending machine in Japan – and visitors can stand to win penis-shaped pins.

Fresh perspective on genitals

PHOTO: Instagram/Verysmallexhibition

Chin-Chin showcases art from Prague-based Japanese artist, Yui Ozaki.

By using gender organs as symbols, she encourages viewers to relook at topics relating to gender issues, queer culture, or even the repeal of 377A in Singapore.

The artist invites viewers to see and approach them from a fresh perspective.

While some adults may view gender organs as obscene, the artist highlights that children often have a different perspective.

To get you pumped up, here's a Bring Love Everywhere podcast episode where Yui Ozaki opens up about her experiences in Western culture and how it influenced her unique and fun art form.

The Chin-Chin exhibition is free and runs till May 2.

Judging from the "amazing turnout" of fans so far, you may want to come early, just this once.

Address: 105 Desker Road

Opening hours: 1pm to 8pm, closed on Monday

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.