'It's been an adventure': Penny University to close Jalan Klapa outlet 4 years after move from East Coast Road

Four years ago, Penny University moved out of its iconic East Coast shophouse after a decade.

Now, it's closing its Jalan Kapa outlet, with its last day of service on May 3.

The popular cafe announced the news in an Instagram post on April 18.

"It's been an adventure in Jln Klapa since we moved here four years ago from our humble origins in East Coast Road," they wrote.

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"Always sticking to our roots of serving great coffee and brunch, we have truly bonded with our community here. Interesting demographics here in Jln Klapa... certainly more international customers... but what a lovely crowd!"

Penny University shared that it has been struggling financially and decided the best move would be to close the eatery.



"Economic realities can be harsh, and we have not been spared. Challenging times in F&B mean that we have to take a curtain call on our time here in Jln Klapa."

"Very sad, but at the same time honoured and blessed to have served everyone here. We will leave with fond memories but and will be heading for a much-needed break to recharge and regroup," it added.

Penny University also thanked everyone — friends, regulars, families, its landlord and tourists — who supported it over the years.

The cafe also urged diners to swing by before the last day of service.

"Let's chat, have great coffee and food, share smiles before we close our doors."

AsiaOne has reached out to Penny University for more details.

Previously, the cafe shared that it moved out of its East Coast unit for several reasons, including rent and the need for a bigger space.

Founder Mouss Kamal had said then that the move wasn't easy, especially since he had spent his entire childhood around the Marine Parade and Telok Kurau area.

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melissateo@asiaone.com

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