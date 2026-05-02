I try every beer at Burnt Ends' new brewery — here's what you should drink

Burnt Ends, best known for their Australian-style barbecue, is no longer just about good food. Under chef-owner Dave Pynt's charge, the brand is now a hospitality group, with bakeries, bars, and even a wine cellar/online store under its umbrella.

Its latest foray? Brewery and gastropub People People Brewing Co. It comes as no surprise, given Dave's last name.

Located at Weave mall in Resorts World Sentosa, the spacious 9,000 sq ft venue opened on April 15.

People People houses a brewery featuring five 1,500-litre custom-designed brewing tanks, a 180-seater social space with dining areas and a stage for live bands, as well as a small play area currently occupied by a few retro arcade machines.

The people

While Dave certainly knows how to run a kitchen, he is no brewer. That's where 35-year-old Nick Calder-Scholes comes into the picture, as he takes on the top job of head brewer at People People.

He brings over 11 years of brewing experience to the table. While his experience spans the globe, Nick was most recently, and notably, the co-founder and head brewer of One Drop Brewing Co in Australia, where he was instrumental in creating their crazy popular smoothie-like fruited sour beers.

"One Drop was a massive creative hub, and we will explore along the same lines here at People People Brewing Co," Nick tells AsiaOne.

"At One Drop, we pushed things pretty far with big fruit, heavy hopping and styles that were a bit out there. That was a big part of what made it what it is, and I'm proud of that chapter."

But don't expect the milkshake-esque beers at One Drop to be making an appearance at People People anytime soon. "It's a different brief," he reveals.

"The focus here is on getting the fundamentals right. The ingredients, their provenance, the modern engineering, the consistency, and making sure every beer drinks well and with purpose."

While not dismissing the opportunity to create boundary-pushing beers in the future, expect "cleaner and more balanced" styles in the core range of offerings for now, he adds, saying that it's more about "refinement rather than experimentation".

The place

So how does the opening slate of beers actually taste? We went down to People People on a Friday night to find out.

Surprisingly, it's packed and lively. We only say this because Sentosa is not the easiest location to head down to for a pint and dinner. Weave, in general, certainly wasn't crowded.

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It could be due to the newness of the venue and the allure of the Burnt Ends' name. Or it could be due to the many mechanisms People People have in place to put warm butts down on chairs.

Chief of these mechanisms is a membership programme launched earlier in March. It includes three tiers: Founding Members, Friends of People People and Beer Drop.

Founding Members ($2,388 for first year, $1,988 yearly renewal) are limited to 100 spots and are granted invites to exclusive events, guided tastings with Nick, priority access to new beer launches, dining credits at People People, cases of beer, discounts, and other perks.

Friends of People People ($788 yearly) and Beer Drop ($488 yearly) tiers are limited to 1,000 spots each. While both tiers come inclusive of four cases of beer per year as well as invites to exclusive events and tastings, the former also includes dining credits and discounts at People People, as well as a merch kit.

Not enticed by the memberships? The venue also seeks to attract more casual customers with daily programming. For instance, Mondays are trivia nights, Fridays see live bands taking to the stage, and a traditional Sunday roast happens on weekends.

People People also tries to make it as convenient as possible for those taking a taxi or private hire car down with a dedicated drop-off point located at the brewery's doorstep. It helps that there's no need to pay for island access to Sentosa, since it's located at RWS.

The beer

The main reason why we're here is the beer. We approached this strategically, knowing we'd have to go through six beers while remaining lucid.

First, we ordered the Poolside Pils ($12 half pint, $16 full pint), a low alcohol-by-volume (ABV) pilsner that is refreshing, limey and dry enough for large gulps. Despite the low 3.5 per cent ABV, the flavour profile is not diminished, pointing to the skilled hands of the brewer.

We'd recommend pairing it with fried items like the Salt and Pepper Squid ($16) and the Cod Fish and Chips ($32). The citrus from the beer easily washes down the oiliness while priming your taste buds for a clean next bite.

Not being able to hold our eagerness, we ordered the Passion Fruit & Yuzu Sour ($14 half pint, $18 full pint) next. After all, Nick is best known for his modern sour styles. It's fruity, tropical, and mouth-wateringly tart. But no, this is no One Drop clone.

It's bright and airy rather than thick and viscous. More akin to a zesty cocktail or a sauvignon blanc. Nick says this is the one beer that surprises people most and "that's exactly the point". It's the one for those who say they don't drink beer.

Being the most acidic and sharp, the sour is the go-to beer for having together with rich dishes like the Three Cheese and Hot Honey Pizza ($28) and Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib ($90).

The XPA ($13 half pint, $17 full pint) comes next. We wanted something more advanced, but not go all out for a heavy hitter yet, so this fits the bill nicely. Slightly more hopped than a regular pale ale, it lends a gentle bitterness to the resinous brew that drinks like a wheat beer with its fluffy mouthfeel.

For food to go with, try the Blackmores' Burger ($24). Tropical hops pair with the charred wagyu beef patty. Seeking a little spice? The Pulled Pork Sanger ($30) sourdough pizza is also a good choice. At only 4.5 per cent ABV, the XPA won't be butting heads with the chipotle and jalapeno toppings.

We then ordered the plainly named Lager ($13 half pint, $17 full pint) rather matter-of-factly. It's just a lager, right? But how wrong we were. This brew puts to shame the mass-market lagers we're all used to. It's just really well-made.

People People's Lager turned out to be my favourite beer of the lot, hands down. Its malty, nutty backbone stood out to me. Not that it was potently so, but rather, how clean and well-balanced the structure of the beer was that it allowed the brew's genial malt profiles to shine.

I ordered the Swordfish Tacos ($16) and the Signature Rotisserie Chicken ($16-$58 depending on size) with jerk sauce to have with the brew as their lighter flavours won't clash with the Lager's easily missable nuances.

Those looking for a hop bomb need look no further than the California IPA ($14 half pint, $18 full pint), a refined rendition of the classic West Coast IPA style. Made using Cryo Hops, it gives the beer its signature bitterness without the harshness that usually comes along with it.

Have it with the Crispy Chicken Tenders ($16), a typical match for a bitter beer. Or go for the Miso Beef Short Rib ($38) for a bold-on-bold match.

Last, but not least, is the Oatmeal Stout ($13 half pint, $17 full pint). It's the only dark beer on the menu, and it's astute that Nick has chosen this style — because it's arguably the in-vogue choice right now for accessible quaffs.

Velvety with notes of chocolate and coffee, but not overly rich and creamy, it lends well towards easy-drinking. It helps too that it doesn't lean sweet.

Meaty mains like the Steak and Chips ($40) and even dessert like the Nutella Pizza ($28) go well with the stout.

While there are six beers available now on tap, a quick look at People People's website reveals two more beers already conceptualised: a Japanese Rice Lager and a Pacific Ale. These are set to be launched at a later date.

Till then, we are happy to indulge in more of their current core range, especially that masterfully made Lager.

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dannon.har@asiaone.com