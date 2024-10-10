People's Park Food Centre resorts to putting up banner discouraging 'outside food' after hawkers' businesses affected

'No outside food allowed' — it's a sign commonly seen plastered on walls at most eateries, hawker centres included, in Singapore.

The management at People's Park Food Centre, however, has had to take the warning a step further, following complaints by hawkers who'd observed how many 'visitors' to the food centre were utilising the tables and seats to eat food purchased from elsewhere.

As a result, the hawkers reported seeing a drop in business of about 10 per cent as their customers were unable to find seats, reported Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Oct 8).

A huge yellow banner has since been put up near the entrance of the food centre reminding patrons that "tables and seats are meant for patrons of People's Park Food Centre".

The food centre, located at Block 32 New Market Road, recently underwent a revamp last July, presenting a more comfortable and cleaner environment for patrons to have their meals.

But has it proven to be a double-edged sword?

According to Shin Min, many patrons were seen purchasing food items from the first floor of People's Park Complex located opposite the building, before bringing them up to the food centre to consume.

Chia Sai Im, chairperson of the People's Park Traders' Association, told Shin Min that the banner had been put up following the revamp, adding that the issue has been ongoing for over a decade.

"The banner hasn't really been effective, but there's no other solution at the moment. We can only hope that patrons are more self-aware," said Sai Im, who also hoped for intervention by the authorities.

She also revealed that they are unable to stop patrons from entering the food centre, but affirmed that such behaviour has affected hawkers' businesses, especially during peak dining hours.

One hawker selling seafood who spoke to Shin Min agreed that the issue of patrons consuming outside food on the premises has been a longstanding one.

"It's the worst on Sunday and customers do come and tell us that they can't find a seat. Then we have to step in and help them find a table," she said.

Another hawker, surnamed Ji, shared that the tourist crowd on Sundays has exacerbated the issue.

"Many of them will buy their food from elsewhere and sit here to drink alcohol, sometimes for up to a few hours. But I don't scold them."

Even cleaners at the food centre have experienced a higher workload as a result of these visitors who leave their empty food packaging behind at the tables, reported the Chinese evening daily.

Another hawker interviewed by Shin Min, however, expressed some optimism, stating that it could still be 'win-win' situation.

The hawker, surnamed Li, pointed out that the type of food sold at People's Park Complex is very different from those found at the food centre.

"Especially as there are not many drink stalls over there, many will come here to buy a drink and also get something else to eat," he added.

