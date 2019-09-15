Personal care products used by pregnant mums can cause early puberty in their kids

Worried about the chemicals in the personal care products that your kids use?

Now, there is reason to look at what mums-to-be are using as well, and be a little more concerned. There is a probable link that chemicals in products used by pregnant moms adversely affect their unborn babies. In particular, these substances could be one of the main causes of early puberty in children.

PREGNANT MUMS: CHOOSE YOUR PERSONAL CARE WISELY

Researchers at UC Berkeley found this disturbing link by looking at products used by mothers during their pregnancy. They found that daughters that have been exposed to chemicals commonly found in shampoo, toothpaste and soap (used by their mothers) may hit puberty earlier.

"We know that some of the things we put on our bodies are getting into our bodies. This is because they pass through the skin or we breathe them in. We may also inadvertently ingest them," said Kim Harley, lead author of this study and associate adjunct professor in the School of Public Health at Berkeley.

"We need to know how these chemicals are affecting our health."

These chemicals are known as endocrine disrupters. They mimic hormones and lead children to mature well before their natural time. "In other words, chemicals in personal care products may be disrupting the hormones in our bodies," says Harley.

CAUSES OF EARLY PUBERTY

Chemicals that have been linked to early puberty include phthalates. Phthalates are often found in scented products like perfumes, soaps and shampoos. Parabens which are used as preservatives in cosmetics is another chemical linked to early puberty.

Phthalates, parabens and triclosan are not banned for use in personal care products. "This is because there isn't solid evidence yet that they cause health effects in humans," says Harley.

The UC Berkeley 's study also found exposure to these chemicals to be widespread. This makes it crucial for parents to be aware of the possible connection between these chemicals and early puberty.

A CONCERTED EFFORT TO ADDRESS THIS ISSUE

Over the past 20 years, research has shown that girls, and possibly also boys, are hitting puberty earlier and earlier.

Scientists have linked the early onset of puberty with greater risk of mental illness, breast and ovarian cancer in girls. Meanwhile, early puberty in boys is linked to testicular cancer.

Early puberty is also known as precocious puberty. For girls this is defined with developing breasts and starting periods before the age of eight. In contrast, the average "normal" age for girls is 11.