Pet cafes for all, whether you're a pawrent or not

Not a pawrent? No problem! These pet cafes and pet-friendly establishments have something for everyone.

Head here if you… always love a good coffee and super cheap food.

Tucked away in a leafy residential enclave (but it’s really within walking distance to Serangoon Gardens), this café has two sections: one for diners who prefer to eat with only hoomans and another for pawrents with furkids.

The award-winning coffee here is roasted in-house but comes with what we think are 1990s prices – starting from a mere $2.50 for a small flat white.

The rest of the menu comprises really affordable dishes like $10 pastas using fancy Impossible “meat”, $8 grilled dory and focaccia flatbread that goes for only $1 a slice.

Even the Western food stall at our humble neighbourhood kopi tiam charges a lot more.

So we aren’t surprised Sun Ray Café is always packed. Call them to book a table in advance.

Head here if you… want the Instagram money shot.

This isn’t a pet café but it is pet-friendly and even more influencer-friendly. A small section of this breezy, sunlit café houses a florist, which is also why the entire place is decked out in the prettiest blooms.

The menu is limited – most people order the signature Nicole’s Favour which has toasted sourdough, a sunny side up, a salad and smoked salmon – but all the dishes and drinks are plated so gorgeously, some even with fresh flowers.

Come dressed in your #ootd best because you will want to whip out your phone all the time. Be warned though: This café is girly OD so don’t bring friends who are into minimalist décor and food. Or anyone allergic to pollen.

Also be sure not to step on the very fluffy resident cat.

Head here if you… like eating zichar food in air-conditioned comfort.

One of the few – and maybe only – dog cafes that serve local food, I.N.U has bak kut teh, chilli crab and all the fried rice and noodle permutations that would do a kopi tiam chef proud.

Perfect for when you are eating out with the older folks in your fam (who don’t think sandwiches or soups are filling and worth the money) and you also want to ogle four-legged cuties.

Head here if you… are a carnivore.

From our years of pet-friendly café and restaurant hopping, we can claim that this is the only fine-dining restaurant that allow dogs in – plus, it’s indoors too.

Prices aren’t cheap but you’re looking at wagyu ribeye that has been brined for a week or a fortnight, Iberico pork ribs, pork chops, fermented red rice yeast roast chicken and a potent-on-the-tongue but yummy lamb rack green curry.

Yes, it’s carnivore haven here (insider tip: don’t come here if you are on a vegetarian diet – the only greens available are served as sides).

We hear from disgruntled friends that there is a minimum spending or the eccentric proprietor will have a word with you.

We can’t vouch for that though, since we always over-order anyway and the staff has always been friendly with us and our poodle who gets doggy treats. Burp.

Head here if you… love animals but don’t have any of your own.

These are pet, erm, petting cafes. Or pet patting cafes. You pay an entrance fee (that usually limits your visit to an hour or less, so that the furry friends get a break from your hooman-ness) and get to mingle with dogs and cats who roam the premises.

While they are called cafes, these only serve a very small assortment of drinks and snacks.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.