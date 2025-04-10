PetExpo returns this April 25 to 27 with the largest showcase in its history

PetExpo is coming back for its 11th installment with more to offer than before.

Happening from April 25 to 27 at Singapore Expo Halls 5B and 6, this year's PetExpo will be the event's largest showcase yet — featuring over 150 exhibitors (featuring both international and local brands), a new Activity Zone with carnival games as well as a variety of programmes and educational workshops, they shared in a press release on Tuesday (April 8).

The event saw considerable success last year — drawing more than 40,000 attendees.

In this year's edition, visitors can expect to unique experiences from TCM (Traditional Chinese medicine) for pets to animal communication readings, dog agility courses, parrot showcases and lucky draws.

The lucky draws will happen from 6pm to 6.45pm daily, and pet owners will stand a chance to win prizes including pet-friendly hotel stays at Indigo Hotel Katong, a breakfast cruise dining experience and more.

All you have to do is attach your receipts to a lucky draw coupon and submit.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIKy1imymKN/[/embed]

Visitors can also redeem goodie bags filled with pet treats and pet care products from 1pm to 3pm daily on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Event highlights

One of the highlights this year include a roaming snake charmer — Yusof Ulaf, who will be floating around the halls of the event with his snake companion across all three days.

Visitors will be able to interact with and snap photos with the scaly friend.

On April 26 (day two of the event), the duo will also present a full performance at the PetExpo Arena from 5pm to 5.20pm.

Other highlights include a Healing Touch workshop where pet owners can learn simple massage techniques for their pets, as well as a Low-Stress Grooming workshop where they can learn how to create a comfortable grooming experience at home.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIK51NESf7Y/[/embed]

For those who want to connect with their pets more, Paws and Crystals will be conducting Animal Communicator sessions — which was a fan favourite in last year's edition — to look deeper into pets' emotions and needs.

If you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, PetExpo's annual pet adoption drive will also be making a return.

Organised by the AVS (Animal and Veterinary Service), this year's adoption drive will feature 18 AWG (Animal Welfare Group) partners.

Those that aren't planning to adopt but still want to show some support for these organisations can opt to purchase merchandise instead, or engage with them to learn more about the adoption process.

Alongside the drive, the event will also be providing free cat microchipping services by AVS, feline health consultations and basic check-ups for dogs and cats in partnership with AVH Animal Ark Veterinary Group all throughout the three days.

Registrations for these complimentary services are now closed due to popular demand.

PetExpo Fiesta in November

For those who can't get enough of the PetExpo, they have announced a second installation that will be taking place in November this year called the PetExpo Fiesta.

Tickets for PetExpo 2025 are now available online at $5 for a one-day ticket and $12 for a three-days ticket. Tickets purchased on-site will be $6 and $14 respectively.

To celebrate their 11th year and to give back to the community, the event will be offering free admission to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation card holders. Simply present your cards upon admission.

Children below 12 years old also enjoy complimentary admission.

If you're planning on doing a huge pet shopping haul, PetExpo has partnered with ride-hailing app Tada to provide all attendees a $5 off ride promo code.

Tada will also be offering 1,000 discounted tickets per day to its users.

More information can be found on their website at https://petexposg.com/.

carol.ong@asiaone.com