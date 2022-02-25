Peugeot 508: Stylish family sedan

The stylish features of the Peugeot 508 both inside and out make it our family sedan of the year. See just why this Peugeot should be your next car!

If you're looking for family transportation without compromise on style, this French fastback could just be it. Watch the video for more!

The Peugeot 508 wins our Car of the Year thanks to its stylish features both on the exterior and in the cabin. But this fastback has many other features that impress, from its seat massage function, to its sizable boot and pleasant overall ride.If you're looking for family transportation without compromise on style, this French fastback could just be it. Watch the video for more!

READ ALSO: Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 review: Fewer ponies, more character

This article was first published in sgCarMart.