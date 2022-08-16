Peugeot e-2008 EV arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Peugeot has introduced its first electrified model for Singapore, the e-2008. Based on the 2008 crossover that was launched here last year, the e-2008 is the first European-built Cat A eligible EV to go on sale here.

Official Peugeot dealer AutoFrance lists the e-2008's retail price at $78,888 without COE. With an $80,000 Cat A COE added on, that translates into an effective selling price of $158,888 after netting a $25,000 A1 VES rebate.

This puts it in the ballpark of another Cat A electric SUV, the MG ZS, and undercuts other rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric.

PHOTO: Peugeot

The e-2008's electric drivetrain develops 130hp and 260Nm of torque and is powered by a 50kWh battery, with a claimed range of 345km when fully charged. Energy consumption is rated at 14.5kWh/100km, while the car is able to go from zero-100km/h in 10.1 seconds, to a top speed of 150km/h.

PHOTO: Peugeot

The e-2008 also offers one of the faster-charging rates of any full BEVs on sale currently. On a regular 11kW AC charger, Peugeot says that the e-2008 can go from 20 to 100 per cent charge in about four hours.

With a 50kW DC charger, a zero to 80 per cent charge takes slightly under an hour, while with a 100kW DC charger that time drops to just 30 minutes.

PHOTO: Peugeot

The sole trim level for the e-2008 available is the GT trim, which comes with standard features such as full LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, and a roof that's finished in Diamond Black.

Inside, the car comes with Peugeot's 3D i-Cockpit driver's instrument panel that was first seen in the 2008, a 10-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, and switchable ambient lighting with eight selectable colours.

PHOTO: Peugeot

Driver safety assistance systems such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, emergency brake assist and speed limit information with intelligent speed adaptation are also standard on the e-2008.

Interestingly, a similarly-specced petrol 2008 GT is $5,000 more than the e-2008 GT, although there's also a lower spec Allure Premium trim version of the regular 2008 that's $5,000 less than the electric model.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.