Peugeot e-2008 EV arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Peugeot has introduced its first electrified model for Singapore, the e-2008. Based on the 2008 crossover that was launched here last year, the e-2008 is the first European-built Cat A eligible EV to go on sale here.
Official Peugeot dealer AutoFrance lists the e-2008's retail price at $78,888 without COE. With an $80,000 Cat A COE added on, that translates into an effective selling price of $158,888 after netting a $25,000 A1 VES rebate.
This puts it in the ballpark of another Cat A electric SUV, the MG ZS, and undercuts other rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric.
The e-2008's electric drivetrain develops 130hp and 260Nm of torque and is powered by a 50kWh battery, with a claimed range of 345km when fully charged. Energy consumption is rated at 14.5kWh/100km, while the car is able to go from zero-100km/h in 10.1 seconds, to a top speed of 150km/h.
The e-2008 also offers one of the faster-charging rates of any full BEVs on sale currently. On a regular 11kW AC charger, Peugeot says that the e-2008 can go from 20 to 100 per cent charge in about four hours.
With a 50kW DC charger, a zero to 80 per cent charge takes slightly under an hour, while with a 100kW DC charger that time drops to just 30 minutes.
The sole trim level for the e-2008 available is the GT trim, which comes with standard features such as full LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, and a roof that's finished in Diamond Black.
Inside, the car comes with Peugeot's 3D i-Cockpit driver's instrument panel that was first seen in the 2008, a 10-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, and switchable ambient lighting with eight selectable colours.
Driver safety assistance systems such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, emergency brake assist and speed limit information with intelligent speed adaptation are also standard on the e-2008.
Interestingly, a similarly-specced petrol 2008 GT is $5,000 more than the e-2008 GT, although there's also a lower spec Allure Premium trim version of the regular 2008 that's $5,000 less than the electric model.
This article was first published in CarBuyer.