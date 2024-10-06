Award Banner
Peugeot unveils new electric E-408

Your sleek elevated fastback is now available with an equally sleek 210bhp electric drivetrain.
PHOTO: Peugeot
October 06, 2024

The Peugeot 408 has now gone all-electric.

Powered by a 210bhp electric motor that develops a total of 345Nm of torque, this new E-408 is also animated by a 58.2kWh battery that allows it to post a 453km WLTP range. This battery will charge up at an alternating current charger at a maximum of 11kW, and at 120kW should you plug it into a direct current charger.

But of course, motivation to buy this Peugeot E-408 goes beyond its numbers, so let's start with its looks.

Up front, the car gets a body-colour grille, and all the feline features we saw on the petrol-powered 408 have been retained - including the tiger claw-inspired rear lights and 'cat's ears' on the boot lid.

Pick the 'GT' variant and you get plenty of bells and whistles in the Peugeot E-408 as well, with Matrix LED head lights, front parking sensors, Peugeot's i-Cockpit cabin setup and a customisable 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-colour ambient lighting system all added.

And you'll also get steering wheel column-mounted paddles through which you'll be able to select from three different levels of regenerative braking.

Opt to settle into a steady cruise and you'll be able to enjoy a 10-speaker Focal premium sound system that is said to be the product of over three years of co-design work.

And if you're still unconvinced, this Peugeot E-408 also offers a generous 471 litres of space in its boot, just a touch short on the 536-litre item found in its petrol-powered cousin.

First deliveries of the Peugeot E-408 are expected to begin in Europe from early 2025.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

