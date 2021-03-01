Peugeot unveils new logo; looks like Singapore lion head

Peugeot has unveiled its new logo on Feb 25, 2021, signifying its shift upmarket.

"Hey Singapore and Malaysia, can I copy your homework?". "Ok, as long as you change it up a bit"—a conversation that most likely didn't happen.

As the world's oldest surviving automotive brand, Peugeot has ten successive logos featuring the lion's emblem. 10 years since the last logo update, the French company has unveiled a new logo: "a coat of arms adorned with a magnificent lion's head".

Peugeot claim that the brand is turning over a new page in its history, into a new era, with its products moving into a more premium segment. We don't know if its pure coincidence, but we just think that their new emblem design seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from two Southeast Asian countries that use the lion and the tiger as their respective national symbols.

On a more serious note, Peugeot has timed the introduction of its new logo with the launch of a range that will be ushered in by the new Peugeot 308, with a new website and the creation of STELLANTIS, the conglomerate comprised of Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

With even a step ahead of its time, Peugeot are aiming to keep abreast of innovation, anticipate changes in behaviour and pave the way for new mobility solutions.

Peugeot are also unveiling their new branding campaign, "The Lions of Our Time", to empower the customers to own their most valuable asset: Their time.

This article was first published in Motorist.