Phase 1 of Punggol Heritage Trail now open, here's what you can explore

Nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts, here's another one to conquer.

NParks officially opened the first 400-metre stretch of the new Punggol Heritage Trail last Saturday (Aug 23).

The now-open phase one of the trail stretches from Punggol North Avenue to Campus Boulevard and retains the distinctive features of Old Punggol Road like its original terrain, coastal forest habitat and existing greenery, allowing visitors to rediscover the area's natural and cultural heritage.

Plans to transform Old Punggol Road into Punggol Heritage Trail were first announced in 2018 under the Punggol Digital District (PDD) masterplan.

According to NParks, The Adventure Playground and Backwoods Trail — play areas inspired by the childhood games pick up sticks and snakes-and-ladders respectively — are expected to be completed by end-2025.

The final 900m stretch of Punggol Heritage Trail, which includes mangrove trees and a new connection to Punggol Jetty, is slated for completion by end-2026.

The entire trail will span 1.3km once completed and will connect Punggol Waterway Park to Punggol Point Park, providing pedestrian access from residential estates, the Singapore of Institute of Technology (SIT) campus and offices in PDD to a range of green spaces leading to Coney Island Park.

It will also provide connectivity to Punggol Coast MRT station and the hawker centre.

The public can access the Punggol Heritage Trail from several entrances: Along Punggol North Avenue 2, along Campus Boulevard or four entry points from the SIT campus.

Some highlights of the now-open parts of the trail include the Main Trail, which keeps the original terrain that Old Punggol Road was known for. It is flanked by layers of existing tall trees and supplemented with a variety of understorey plants and groundcover.

These plants are also habitats and food sources to the area's local flora and fauna like birds and butterflies.

The entrance features a boardwalk over a naturalised drain.

Another highlight is the Cascading Track, a 90m route that winds along an elevated terrain with naturalised terraced seating areas integrated into the landscape to allow visitors to rest while admiring the greenery.

Here, there are also clusters of trees that provide natural shade.

Other tracks include the 180m Orchard Track and 350m Barringtonia Track.

Punggol Heritage Trail fun facts

As visitors explore the Punggol Heritage Trail, there are some little things to look out for to help provide a better understanding of the area's history and stories.

An example is a nostalgic white-and-orange bus stop, recreated along the trail near Campus Boulevard as a tribute to the former bus stop which one served residents in the area.

There are also two pavilions in the trail with distinctive gabled roofs inspired by traditional kampung houses that once occupied Old Punggol Road. A third pavilion next to the Adventure Playground will also open by end-2025.

For the phytophiles, look out for the Common Sterculia, a critically endangered species of tree in Singapore that can reach up to 35m in height located in the trail. It bears pink, hairy flowers and velvety, oblong fruits that ripen into a bright red.

Along Orchard Track, visitors will also find clusters of fruit trees including the belimbing, durian, rambutan and rose apple trees. Many of these trees are thought to be remnants of the kampung that once existed in the area.

Various interpretive signages are also placed across the Punggol Heritage Trail to provide more information about the area's history and heritage.

Supported by the National Heritage Board (NHB), the signages highlight key chapters of the area, including its private zoos and pig farming district.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling stated at the launch last Saturday: "The Punggol Heritage Trail not only preserves the rustic charm and memories of Old Punggol Road, but also serves as a green lung that runs through the PDD, connecting offices, the SIT campus and homes."

She added that the trail highlights NParks' ongoing efforts to "strengthen the connectivity of our green spaces".

