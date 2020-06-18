Phase 2: What shopping at Sephora will be like

If you’ve missed going to your nearest Sephora store on weekends or even weekdays, you’re not alone.

The good news is, you can visit any of the Sephora stores when they open on June 19.

But don’t expect to do some swatching there. Because of health and safety reasons, your shopping experience at Sephora will change.

Here’s what you can expect when you visit Sephora next.

1. You can expect the usual health and safety measures in place

As with most other places, when you enter a Sephora store in the near future, your will have your temperature taken and anyone who registers a temperature of higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius will be denied entry into the store.

Visitors will also be requested to sanitise their hands, check in using the SafeEntry app, as well as to keep a distance of one metre while in the store and while in queue to pay.

2. All the product information will be at your fingertips

PHOTO: Sephora

Even though there will be no beauty testers laid out for you to swipe, swatch and try, you can find out everything you need to know about a product including reviews and ratings right there and then.

All you need to do is click the Scan to Interact icon on the top right hand corner of your Sephora app, scan the barcode on the product, and all the information will be right there on your screen.

3. You will be able to test virtually all the products

Even though there are no testers and the beauty advisors have to follow a strict No-Touch Policy (which means they cannot apply makeup on customers) you can still get a pretty good idea of how a lipstick or eyeshadow might look on you by trying it on virtually.

The Virtual Artist function in the Sephora app allows you to try on products anywhere for a virtual makeover and if you like what you see you can instantly click to buy it.

It’s as easy as following these four steps.

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

There’s also the option of using the Shade Finder function to find your right shade of foundation or concealer.

4. You can book a virtual consultation

If you’re still not sure what you should buy, or prefer to consult with a beauty advisor before you make your purchase, you can avail of Sephora’s personalised virtual services.

Book a slot via the website or the app, and enjoy a complimentary one-on-one skincare or makeup consultation with the beauty experts.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.