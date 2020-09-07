Phase 2: Which sports can or cannot play? Answers here

As we're slowly inching our way back to normalcy, you might notice your neighbourhood basketball courts or sports hall at your nearby community centre filling up again.

The guidelines set out in Phase 2 still remain including keeping to small groups of not more than 5 participants and maintaining physical distancing of 2 metres (2 arms-length).

But which sports are allowed and which require modifications to be made to play them? Check out our Sport Singapore-approved list below.

Team Sports - Outdoors

Activities: Baseball, Softball, Cricket, Football, Field Hockey, Netball, Rugby, Beach Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee

Team Sports - Indoors

Activities: Basketball, Floorball, Futsal, Handball, Indoor Hockey, Sepak Takraw, Indoor Volleyball, Tchoukball

Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted. Any match play has to adhere to group size limitation with no inter-mixing between groups.

Multiple groups to maintain 3m apart when sharing venue. No deliberate body contact drills and activities.

* Cricket - No shining cricket ball with sweat/saliva during training.

* Rugby - No rucks, mauls, lineouts or scrums, no tackling/wresting.