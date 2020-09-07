Phase 2: Which sports can or cannot play? Answers here

As we're slowly inching our way back to normalcy, you might notice your neighbourhood basketball courts or sports hall at your nearby community centre filling up again.
The guidelines set out in Phase 2 still remain including keeping to small groups of not more than 5 participants and maintaining physical distancing of 2 metres (2 arms-length).
But which sports are allowed and which require modifications to be made to play them? Check out our Sport Singapore-approved list below.
Team Sports - Outdoors
Activities: Baseball, Softball, Cricket, Football, Field Hockey, Netball, Rugby, Beach Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee
Team Sports - Indoors
Activities: Basketball, Floorball, Futsal, Handball, Indoor Hockey, Sepak Takraw, Indoor Volleyball, Tchoukball
Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted. Any match play has to adhere to group size limitation with no inter-mixing between groups.
Multiple groups to maintain 3m apart when sharing venue. No deliberate body contact drills and activities.
* Cricket - No shining cricket ball with sweat/saliva during training.
* Rugby - No rucks, mauls, lineouts or scrums, no tackling/wresting.
Racquet Sports
Activities: Badminton, Table Tennis, Pickle Ball, Squash, Tennis
Guidelines: Normal activities on court permitted, singles or doubles.
*Squash - Maximum of 2 pax per court for single court & maximum of 4 pax per court for doubles
Combat Sports
Activities: Boxing, Judo, Karate, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Silat, Wrestling, Wushu, Lion Dance, Taekwondo, Kickboxing, MMA
Guidelines: No extensive full body contact activities allowed.
Activities need to be modified to avoid extensive body contact (i.e. such as grappling or restraining). Transient contact such as kicking and punching are still acceptable.
Watersports
Activities: Canoe, Dragon Boat, Sailing, Waterski & Wakeboarding, Rowing
Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted; (groups of more than 5 persons are not to come alongside on the water, unless it is a water safety issue)
Land training needs to be modified for safe physical distancing. Normal activities within group size limitation permitted.
Disinfecting high touch surfaces as per the manufacturer’s guidelines (i.e. equipment), including dedicated personal flotation device to each participant, plus all possible contact surfaces on boats before, after and at predecided intervals during each session.
*Sailing: Max. of 5 pax per sailboat not including coach/instructor)
*Dragonboat: Max. of 5 pax per boat not including coach/instructor)
Aquatics
Activities: Swimming, Water Polo, Diving, Lifesaving, Artistic Swimming, Underwater Sports
Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted. Up to 5 participants per lane for lane swimming. Class size limited to 5.
This does not include the 1 instructor/coach. Instructor may adopt the most appropriate position and distance in the interest of water safety. Instructor should wear a mask or a face shield where feasible.
Water Polo Modify activities (and match play) to avoid extensive body contact. Transient contact is permitted within group size limitation. No full contact/defending drills that involves body checking / wrestling and no sharing of equipment.
Any match play has to adhere to group size limitation with no inter-mixing between groups. Multiple groups to maintain 3m apart when sharing venue.
Cuesports
Activities: Pool, Snooker, Billiards
Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted. Masks to be worn. Disinfecting high touch surfaces as per the manufacturer’s guidelines. Other equipment cannot be shared between players (e.g. cues, chalk).
Others
Activities: Rock Climbing, Gym, Bowling, Roller Sports, Cycling
Guidelines: Normal activities within group size limitation permitted. Climb 'lanes' are to be separated by 2m. No sharing of harnesses and helmets. Disinfect high touch surfaces.
Alternative seating per lane for bowling. No sharing of bowling balls. House balls and shoes are to be individually issued and cleaned before re-issue.
Avoid cycling in the slipstream of others - maintain 3m from the cyclist in front. Group size limited to 5 and no merging / mixing of groups especially at rest areas.
If you want to find out more about the regulations for sports activities during phase 2, click here.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.