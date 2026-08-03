Photographer wins hearts recreating wedding pictures of grandparents using AI

A photographer has garnered attention for documenting how he is recreating his grandparents' old wedding pictures using artificial intelligence.

In a video posted to TikTok on Sunday (Aug 2), photographer Walter Tan shared that he had been brainstorming concepts for his upcoming exhibition when he thought of the idea.

"I never thought one day I could be the one recreating their wedding photo," he wrote.

"Now, I'm part of their past," he added.

The 51-second clip showed Walter asking his grandparents what they hoped to see in the final picture before getting them to strike various poses for the camera.

When asked what kind of clothing and makeup she wanted, the photographer's grandmother laughed and said: "A pink dress...and pink lipstick."

Walter's grandfather even brought out a box of old albums after his grandson informed him of his plans, discovering a vintage battery charger in the box while he's at it.

The video has garnered over 17,600 views to date, with some netizens stating that his love and respect for his grandparents had moved them to tears.

"I love this so so much," stated one netizen.

Another comment read: "I can't even finish the video, I'm crying. I'm sorry I can't finish it but you're a good person."

"Make more content with them.. you will be making great memories," said a commenter.

According to his TikTok profile, Walter's upcoming exhibition titled Dreamland: The Factory will run from Aug 7 to 23 at Raffles City level 3. More details can be found on his social media platforms.

AsiaOne has reached out to Walter for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com