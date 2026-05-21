From Singapore to Phu Quoc: Vietnamese airline launches first direct full-service flight to island destination

Planning your next holiday?

You may want to consider exploring the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc as Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the launch of its full-service flights to Singapore on Tuesday (May 20).

The first flight will take off on July 25, and ticket sales are now open.

The new Vietnamese airline is the first to offer direct full-service flights between Singapore and Phu Quoc. While there are already existing direct flights to island, they are currently served primarily by low-cost carriers such as Scoot and VietJet.

Business class and economy class options will be available on Sun PhuQuoc Airways' route between Singapore and Phu Quoc, and passengers can enjoy an all-inclusive onboard experience including hot meals, standard checked baggage allowance, and a modern wireless in-flight entertainment system.

To celebrate the launch of the new route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering special fares from $133 for a one-way flight, applicable to flights departing within one month of the inaugural flight date. The offer is subject to the availability of promotional seats.

Passengers travelling from Singapore to Phu Quoc can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on base fares during the launch period from May 20 to June 19.

Flight schedules can be found on the airline's website.

In addition, travellers flying with the airline will also receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hon Thom cable car, as well as up to 30 per cent off accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services within Sun Group's ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc.

With a 150km coastline, Phu Quoc is a Vietnamese island known for its beaches, clear waters and nature, among other attractions. Over half of Phu Quoc is protected as a Unesco biosphere reserve.

According to Skyscanner data, Phu Quoc is growing increasingly popular among Singaporean travellers — with searches for the island destination by users in Singapore increased by as much as 184 per cent year-on-year, placing Phu Quoc second on the list of trending destinations for 2026.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com