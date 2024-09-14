Phuket Old Town: Our guide to a cultural adventure on the other side of the island in Thailand

Mention Phuket and visions of a sun-kissed beach escape immediately come to mind — where days are spent basking in the tropical sun by the Andaman Sea and nights are filled with the colours and vibrancy of Thailand's renowned nightlife.

And no matter where you wander, you're never far from an authentic Thai meal. After all, you're in the Unesco City of Gastronomy. But that's not all to this beach paradise.

The next time you visit Phuket, venture beyond the beaches and follow our guide to Phuket Old Town for a cultural adventure at this underrated gem.

Just a 30-minute ride from Patong Beach and an hour from the airport, the Sino-Portuguese district is the best place to immerse yourself in Phuket's rich history and heritage.

Phuket Old Town spans nine streets, but the ones with the most things to see and do are concentrated around Thalang Road, Soi Romanee, Phang Nga Road, Dibuk Road, Krabi Road, and Ratsada Road. The charming enclave is perfect for leisurely exploration on foot, with a delightful mix of attractions, restaurants, and shops.

You'll want to snap photos of the vibrant street art or take a break at one of the many cafes. Not to mention, kick back with a relaxing Thai massage.

Be sure to visit on a Sunday night when the streets come alive with the sights of local crafts, vintage finds, and the irresistible aroma of Thai street food. With so many things to discover, it's worth staying a night or two.

Immerse in the History of Phuket

Phuket, though undeniably Thai, is a blend of cultural influences from the Phuket Sea Gypsies, Malays, Chinese Hokkiens, and Europeans — as reflected in the vibrantly-coloured shophouses of Phuket Old Town.

Originally referred to as 'Jung Ceylon' or 'Junk Ceylon' by Western traders-a transliteration of its Malay name 'Tanjung Salang'-Phuket derives its modern name from the Malay word 'Bukit,' meaning mountain.

Learn more about Phuket and its transformation from tin mining into one of the most popular holiday destinations at the Museum Phuket (Admission is free). You'll also get a glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of the Peranakannitats who lived in the city.

Otherwise, the Phuket Thai Hua Museum (200 baht (S$7.73) to enter), housed in a beautiful colonial-style mansion, will take you back in time showing you the way of life of the Chinese.

For a quirky twist of history, explore Thavorn Phuket Museum (120 baht to enter) and its trove of real-life treasures and memories, with over 1,000 antiques. See everything from mining equipment to household items to an outdoor movie theatre truck, toys, and more.

Experience the Sunday Night Markets

On Sunday nights, Phuket Old Town buzzes with activities as the streets fill up with hawkers, turning the peaceful streets into rows and rows of stalls with food, drinks and handcrafted treasures.

Put on your walking shoes and dress light to explore the streets, and grab a seat to enjoy street performances by talented locals. There's even an Indy Market with vintage clothes, local crafts and designs.

Feast on all your favourite snacks and Thai food like Tom Yum Soup or Pad Thai, or go a little adventurous with the marinated raw seafood. But if that's too much of a risk, their grilled seafood and meats are delicious too.

And if you prefer familiar food, reach for the Crab Fried Rice or huge Dumplings which come in a wide variety of fillings. Wash them down with fresh fruit juices, Thai milk tea, or local beers, some of which are priced at less than THB100.

Shop souvenirs and local handcrafted items such as mini crystal lamps, ceramics, personalised glassware, as well as the famed Thai elephant pants and more.

If all that walking and crowd is getting too much, find respite in the surrounding restaurants and cafes, or visit one of the oldest shrines in Phuket, the Sang Tham Shrine , also known as the 'Shrine of the Serene Light'.

Tip! The night markets open at 6pm, so be there before sundown to beat the crowd.

Snap snap and away

Amidst its charming historical backdrop, Phuket Old Town is brimming with hidden Instagrammable spots.

Snap away on the streets against the colourful shophouses or in the museums of yesteryear. Keep your eyes peeled for murals in the street alleys or head to one of the floral cafes, Korrakang Phuket or Aungku Phuket to immerse yourself in the sea of pink flowers.

Another popular photo spot is The Memory at On On Hotel, which gained popularity after a scene in the 2000s film The Beach with Leonardo DiCaprio. While the refurbished hotel is no longer that dingy-looking backpacker hostel in the movie, it still retains its Sino-Portuguese charm within the three-starred hotel.

Think dark wooden furniture, long walkways, and intricate Peranakan-style furnishings. Don't be surprised to see 'students' in rented school uniforms exploring every nook and cranny in pursuit of that perfect throwback shot.

Food galore

With the streets lined with restaurants and cafes, it's easy to find something for every palate at Phuket Old Town. Grab breakfast at cafes like Chair Cafe Old Town for healthy smoothies and avocado and eggs, or have dim sum-styled local delights at Kin Kon Krua. For a warm, comforting start to the day, reach for a bowl of O Cha Rot Beef Ball Noodle.

Curb those hunger pangs with hearty home-cooked meals at China Inn Cafe & Garden Restaurant, a restored shophouse with a Feng-Shui-inspired backyard or at any one of the casual eateries that offer authentic Thai dishes.

But if you are looking to splurge a little, head to the bib gourmand Tu Kab Khao Restaurant Phuket for their spiced curry crab and glass noodles. Or indulge in Royal Thai cuisine at the Blue Elephant Restaurant housed in an ancient Governor's Mansion.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BFxBcZKRzg0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Phuket Old Town is also great for cafe-hopping. Besides the floral cafes, check out the hipster book cafe Bookhemian, which even has a mini cinema upstairs.

The trendy MŌMUS Coffee serves up speciality coffee, light bites, and house-made cakes and Phuketique has some of the yummiest (and biggest ) french toast in town.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9W9a2NoO8p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

For nights out with friends, the Tantitium is your all-in-one spot with music, dinner and drinks, karaoke, and massage! But we like the artsy restaurant and bar Coolies Club for its sumptuous menu, delicious drinks and their Saturday night Chinoiserie Soiree.

If it's just drinks you are looking for, Dibuk House is a chill place to kick back with cocktails. Or turn up the night with live music and drinks at The Library Bar. For a dose of fun, visit the Harry Potter-themed Mad Hog Tavern Phuket for Butterbeers and pizzas.

Bonus!

Wind down with a relaxing Thai massage at Kim's Massage and Spa. It's a chain store with 12 outlets around Phuket, so you can rest easy in a clean and comfortable environment under the hands of well-trained massage therapists.

We loved Kim's 9 along Yaowarat Road for its spacious waiting area, plush chairs, and lush interior. It almost feels like having a massage in nature.

Your cultural escape awaits

Phuket may be famed for its beaches and nightlife, but the magic of Phuket Old Town offers a refreshing change of pace that invites you to slow down and immerse yourself in its rich history, vibrant culture, and local flavours.

Whether you're hunting for Instagrammable spots, indulging in delicious street food, or diving deep into its diverse heritage, the Old Town experience will leave you with memories far beyond the shores of the Andaman Sea.

So next time you're on the island, don't just stick to the sands-venture into the heart of Phuket and discover the cultural charm that makes this town truly special.

This article was first published in City Nomads.