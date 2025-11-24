Hello, oppa! Physical: Asia's Amotti is coming to Singapore for Hyrox

Ever since Kim Jae-hong, better known as Amotti, appeared on Netflix shows Physical: 100 and Physical: Asia, viewers haven't been able to get enough of his athleticism and boyish charm.

If you're a fan, you'll be excited to know that he will be coming to Singapore for the two-day AIA Hyrox event this weekend (Nov 29 to Nov 30) held at Singapore Expo.

In an Instagram post on Nov 20, the 33-year-old South Korean fitness YouTuber counted down the days to the event by sharing clips of him running with several other people.

Amotti also revealed that fellow Physical: Asia teammate Choi Seung-yeon will be participating in Hyrox with him.

"Hyrox Singapore D-9. Getting ready with Choi Seung-yeon one more time," he wrote.

Hyrox is a fitness event that tests both strength and endurance. It consists of eight 1km runs and eight workout stations.

Participants can choose to compete solo in Hyrox Open/Pro, participate with a teammate in Hyrox Doubles/Doubles Pro, or join the Hyrox Relay in a team of four.

The upcoming event is also part of the Singapore Urban Sports + Fitness Festival, which runs from Nov 15 to Nov 30, and features three zones with complimentary access for athletes and spectators.

In June, over 12,000 people participated in the Singapore Hyrox event held at the Singapore National Stadium.

Amotti is a YouTuber and former CrossFitter who competed in Physical: 100 Season 2 in 2024, where he was crowned the winner.

This year, he participated in Physical: Asia and represented South Korea, which beat seven other teams to become the season's winner.

