Picture perfect spots to catch 'sakura' in Singapore that aren't at Gardens by the Bay

This time two years ago, some of us were packing our bags and preparing for our trips to Japan during hanami — also known as sakura season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we can travel there anytime soon.

While you might be bummed out, don't worry — it is possible to celebrate sakura season without leaving the country.

The main draw of sakura season is the gorgeous pink-hued flowers that make for the perfect photo opportunity. Singapore is called a Garden City for a reason — there are more than a few spots where we can find picture perfect 'sakura' flowers that will give the blooms overseas a run for their money.

1. Ippudo

This April, Ippudo plans to transform their Mandarin Gallery outlet into an Instagram-worthy mini sakura garden by adorning the ceiling and tables with gorgeous pink sakura flowers. The environment will definitely make you feel like you're holidaying in the Land of the Rising Sun!

PHOTO: IPPUDO

There will also be cherry blossom-themed desserts and drinks that you can enjoy while you bask in the beauty of the flowers. Try the Ohanami Sakura Umegaemochi — a popular speciality rice cake filled with sweet azuki bean and real sakura flowers. It also comes in a set ($6) with a pot of hot sakura green tea to complete the meal.

Tipplers can also look forward to the photogenic Ohanami Sakura Cocktail ($7), which is essentially a sweet plum wine topped with a floating sakura blossom.

Address: 333A Orchard Road, #04-02 to 04, Singapore 238897

2. Trumpet flowers found at parks across Singapore

While Singapore is not home to any actual sakura flowers, we do have something that looks pretty similar — trumpet flowers.

These blooms look so alike to sakura that they have been fondly nicknamed Singapore's cherry blossoms. You can usually find them on Tabebuia rosea trees which are part of the begonia family.

Such trees are actually more common than you think. A number of them have been planted islandwide as they provide good shade from the scorching sun.

According to NParks, their flowering is "typically triggered by heavy rains after hot and dry spells, usually between March and April," which means that now is the perfect time to check them out!

While they are commonly found across Singapore, some popular photo spots include Bishan Park, East Coast Park, Ulu Pandan Park Connector and Tiong Bahru Park.

3. Bougainvillea blooms at Japanese Cemetery Park

Trumpet flowers aren't the only sakura-like flowers we have in Singapore — we also have bougainvillaea.

PHOTO: Facebook/Alfred Huang

While these flowers aren't uncommon, the display at Japanese Cemetery Park in Singapore is particularly stunning. Here, the bright pink flowers line the pathways and garden archways, adding to the serene atmosphere of the park and giving it a pop of colour.

Address: 22 Chuan Hoe Avenue, Singapore 549854

4. Brown Butter

Foodies who want a pretty pink backdrop for their snaps can consider paying Brown Butter a visit.

The cafe, located at Forum The Shopping Mall, is decked out with beautiful pink flowers. Faux trees adorned with artificial sakura flowers can be found dotted around the cafe. There is also an entire wall covered with pale pink roses.

In addition, the entrance of the establishment has a telephone booth and swing that is surrounded by pink blooms, making it a perfect #OOTD spot.

Address: 583 Orchard Road, #01-18/19, Singapore 238884

5. Gardens by the Bay

If you still insist on the real deal, you'll be glad to know that the popular sakura exhibit at Gardens by the Bay has been extended till April 11.

For those of you who have yet to pay it a visit, the event at Flower Dome features a special Hello Kitty floral display and features real cherry blossom trees from Japan and Europe.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

