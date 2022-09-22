Pikachu and Eevee star in Tokyo Banana's latest Pokemon collaboration

Can you really say that you've gone to Japan if you haven't picked up a box of Tokyo Bananas for your family and friends back home?

The popular Japanese snack is typically a fluffy banana-shaped sponge cake filled with delicious banana-flavoured custard cream.

Tokyo Banana has previously teamed up with Pokemon to produce a special series of themed designs featuring three beloved Pokemon – Pikachu, Eevee, and Piplup.

PHOTO: Pokemon

In the latest Pokemon Tokyo Banana collaboration comes Pokemon Tokyo Banana: Protruding Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches, which went on sale on Sept 16, 2022.

This new line-up sees the return of popular Pokemon mascots Pikachu and Eevee, the stars of 2019's Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee for the Nintendo Switch.

In contrast to the brand's usual sponge cakes, these snacks come in the form of a piece of chocolate sandwiched between two crispy cookies, stamped with an image of one of the two Pokemon.

PHOTO: Pokemon

Each Pokemon comes in six unique cookie designs which are randomly sorted into each box.

The Pikachu cookies boast a banana yogurt flavour, while the Eevee cookies – inspired by the Pokemon's brown fur – come with a hint of caramel macchiato.

The collection comes in a box of 12 cookies, or a larger box of 24 cookies. You get an even number of Pikachu cookies and Eevee cookies in each box, allowing you to have the best of both worlds.

What's more, the packaging of each individual cookie also sports unique designs that showcase Pikachu or Eevee in distinctive poses. You'll definitely want to catch 'em all!

Designated retail locations in Japan are also celebrating the new release with a promotional campaign that's giving away special mini envelopes on a first-come, first-served basis.

PHOTO: Pokemon

Buyers can receive one envelope per purchase while supplies last. The designated retail locations include shops at JR Tokyo Station, Tokyo Solamachi, Haneda Airport (Tokyo International Airport), and Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The Pokemon Tokyo Banana: Protruding Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches cost 1,188 yen ($11.70) for a box of 12 (featuring six Pikachu and six Eevee cookies) or 2,268 yen ($22.30) for a box of 24 (featuring 12 Pikachu and 12 Eevee cookies).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.