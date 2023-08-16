From pistols to puffs: Retired policewoman, who hardly cooked, becomes baker thanks to late mum's recipes

One look at the elaborate baked creations of Ta.ce Collection, and you would think that the owner is a veteran in the trade.

But prior to opening the business, 58-year-old Celine Kwek actually worked in the police force for a good 38 years before retiring.

And now, she is the proud owner of a small bakery at Newest Mall on West Coast Drive.

Her offerings include a colourful assortment of bakes ranging from jiggly jelly cakes to golden brown curry puffs.

All these are made with her late mother's recipes, and the deceased's adventurous spirit and love for cooking has deeply influenced Celine till today.

In fact, the Chinese name of the bakery is inspired by Celine's mother, while the English name, Ta.ce, is a combination of her and her younger sister's name, which just so happens to sound like the word "taste".

She picked up baking during the pandemic

After being in the police force for decades, she officially retired in 2020, the year when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

During the pandemic, she developed an interest in cooking as she had more free time to spend with her family, a group of avid cooks and bakers.

In fact, out of her eight siblings, she was the only one who didn't spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

"All my brothers and sisters are excellent cooks. They inherited [the skills] from my parents. I [previously] did not see a need to cook," she told AsiaOne.

While they were stuck at home, her siblings started issuing cooking "challenges" for her to whip up various dishes. In addition, she picked up cooking initially as a means of passing on her late mother's cooking.

And apart from learning recipes from her sisters and brothers, she would also go onto YouTube to search for baking and traditional snack recipes.

Celine's interest in baking soon developed into a passion that she enrolled herself in a jelly cake course.

From passion to business

For a while, Celine sold her bakes as a home-based business and it never crossed her mind to open a brick-and-mortar store even after retirement.

But her confectioneries were so popular that it made sense to have a physical presence.

"Basically, my mum's recipe [received] favourable feedback from friends and family, and [many] commented that we should start a business," Celine explained.

The opportunity came knocking earlier in March when she chanced upon a shop owner who sold jelly cakes.

After speaking to the shop owner, Celine found the shop space and rental rates ideal and decided to take over the unit in May when the lease expired.

She officially opened Ta.ce Collection on June 9 this year.

With every business venture comes its own set of challenges and Celine had her fair share of difficulties, like attaining the various kinds of approvals and licences required to start a food business.

"Fortunately I have help from my family and the neighbours in Newest," she told AsiaOne gratefully.

"Business owners here knew that it was my first business venture and extended a lot of help and advice. [There is the] kampong spirit feel here."

