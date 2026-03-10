50 Top Pizza: Singapore restaurant Anto ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific

On the hunt for great pizza in Singapore?

You may want to check out local pizzeria Anto, which is ranked 15th in the Asia-Pacific region at the 50 Top Pizza awards announced on Monday (March 9).

First opened in 2024 at Chinatown, Anto is an Italian restaurant run by Antonio Brancato from Pignola, Italy.

Its menu offers a variety of pizzas in various styles, including classics such as the Margherita with tomato sauce and cheese, as well as fusion creations such as the Tonno and Cipolla, prepared with slow-cooked Japanese tuna and seaweed.

This is Anto's second consecutive year being featured in the awards, having ranked 13th in Asia-Pacific and 95th in the world last year.

Two other Singapore pizzerias also made the top 50 list: La Bottega Enoteca at Katong in no. 31 and Fortuna at Tanjong Pagar in no. 33.

First place in Asia-Pacific went to RistoPizza by Napoli sta ca from Tokyo.

The Pizza Bar on 38th from Tokyo, as well as Fiata from Hong Kong and Gigi's from Sydney, came in second and third respectively.

According to the pizzeria guide, the top 15 positions in the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list will automatically enter the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World awards in Naples, Italy, on Sept 15.

This includes Singapore's Anto.

