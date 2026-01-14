I try Pizza Hut's Season of Spice menu and its Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza is a standout

As a lover of Sichuan cuisine and a pizza fanatic, I cheered when I heard that Pizza Hut's new menu, Season of Spice, was inspired by the province's bold flavours.

Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced that it will be launching the limited edition series on Thursday (Jan 15).

Ahead of the launch, AsiaOne got to try the Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza, Mala Fire Drumlets, Flamin' Mala Melts, Cumin Chicken Baked Rice and Cumin Chicken Mac and Cheese.

I was especially looking forward to the pizza — which is inspired by smoky Sichuan barbecue skewers — and it did not disappoint.

Covered in a generous amount of cumin chicken and veggies as well as peppercorn spices, the dish was packed with flavour.

The cheese-stuffed Blossom Crust, which I was sceptical about, paired surprisingly well with the toppings' strong flavours, balancing them out.

I did not find the pizza spicy, but some of my colleagues who tried it commented that it had a hint of spice which built up over time.

While I enjoyed this new pizza, I found myself stopping at two slices as it was quite rich and heavy.

The Mala Fire Drumlets were another delicious addition to Pizza Hut's menu.

These chicken drumlets were coated in a spicy, numbing sauce that packed a punch.

While they were not overwhelmingly spicy, the drumlets did leave my lips tingling at the end of the meal.

The Flamin' Mala Melts, on the other hand, had their flames doused with a heaping amount of cheese.

While the dish contained the same roasted Sichuan chicken that the pizza did, the creaminess of the cheese cancelled out the spice.

Although it was not something I would reach for again, the melts could be a safe option for those who are unable to take spice but wish to give this seasonal menu a try.

The final items of the Season of Spice menu were the Cumin Chicken Baked Rice and Cumin Chicken Mac and Cheese, which were not my cup of tea.

I found that the cumin taste overpowered the two dishes — the spice was all I tasted when I took a bite of each.

If you are a big fan of cumin and can never have enough of it, however, you might enjoy them a lot more!

The Season of Spice menu will be available at all Pizza Hut outlets, via self-collect, dine-in, or delivery.

The restaurant chain will also be having a launch promotion, where customers can get a regular Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza for $14.90 from Jan 15 to Jan 28.

There are also dine-in deals from Jan 15 to March 1, with meals starting from $14.90 per person at any Pizza Hut restaurant, as well as delivery and takeaway bundles starting from $9.60 per person.

Hut Rewards members can also redeem the Mala Flamin' Melts for just 80 Hut Reward Slices during this period.

