Pizza Hut Singapore launches Great Pizza Carnival: Dine-in buffet with unlimited slices, pasta and more

Ever wanted to have as many slices of pizza as you wanted? Now you can.

From Oct 9 to Nov 2, Pizza Hut Singapore has an unlimited dine-in buffet called The Great Pizza Carnival.

And it won't just have pizza — pastas, sides, drinks, and desserts will be available too.

Each buffet session lasts 90 minutes and guests can look forward to popular Pizza Hut menu items.

This includes six flavours of pizza — Hawaiian Pan, Beef Pepperoni Pan, Chicken Supreme Pan, Sunkissed Tomato Chicken Sourdough, Kicki' Green Curry Sourdough, Cheesy Spinach Sourdough — pastas like Mushroom Aglio Olio and Chicken Pomodoro, as well as appetisers and sides like Crispy Chicken Fries, Mini Waffle Hashbrown, Chicken Nuggets, French Fries.

Dessert and drinks are also included so guests can have as much ice cream and soft drinks as they like.

On top of that, each diner will receive a welcome platter that comes with Honey Roasted Wings, crispy appetisers, a soup of the day and.

The Great Pizza Carnival is available every Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 10pm, and the last seating is at 8.30pm. It will only be held at four Pizza Hut outlets — Bukit Panjang Plaza, Jurong Point, Tiong Bahru Plaza and Waterway Point. It costs $19.95++ per adult and $10.95++ per child (ages 4 to 10) on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, it'll cost $22.95++ per adult and $12.95++ per child. [[nid:722044]]

