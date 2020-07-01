Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC

Read also

EXPERIENCE KAMPUNG LIFE (AND GET FREE LODGING!)

When the hectic fast-paced working lifestyle of Singapore starts taking a toll on our psyche, we might find ourselves longing for a respite and wishing we were living in simpler times.

One such individual named Ramadhan quit his job to build a bamboo village from scratch in 2008 and made it open to the public five years later, so people can take a break and surround themselves in nature.

Visitors to Bamboo village seek an escape from city life, a retreat into nature where animals like cats and chickens roam free within the compound.

Pssst… for those who really want to immerse themselves in the kampung life, your stay can be free if you opt to work for three to five hours each day under a special package. More information can be found here.

UNLEASH YOUR ADVENTUROUS SIDE

While KL is known for being one of Malaysia's best spots for good food and shopping, you might be surprised to know that it's also home to some really adventurous activities guaranteed to take you out of your comfort zone.

An indoor theme park recently opened in one of KL's oldest malls, complete with 15m-high ceilings, floating nets, a ninja obstacle course and a cafe with healthy food offerings.

Beast Net offers hours of climbing fun at the Beast Park indoor theme park.

PHOTO: Beast Park

Beast Park at the Jumpa annex in Sungei Wang is the 43-year-old mall's attempt to reach out to the millennial crowd and tourists. The park is open every day from 10am to 10pm.

Not extreme enough? Head on over to 1 Utama's surfing and skydiving centre FlowRider and AirRider where you can practise your wave-riding skills or give floating in mid-air within a shopping mall a try, to experience an adrenaline rush like no other.

EXPLORE KL'S COOLEST CREATIVE SPOTS

Don't be fooled by the decrepit exterior of Zhongshan Building, a repurposed century-old shophouse that has undergone a transformation into one of KL's hottest arts scene.

The community space is an independent creative arts and research hub, home to art galleries, exhibitions, live music bars and bookstores championing local titles.

Take some Instagram-worthy shots against the minimalistic backdrop of various shopfronts and revel in the creative energy of the complex.

From talks by local authors to gigs by underground musicians, there's likely to be some sort of event happening every weekend, so do stop by their Facebook page for updates on the latest events.

Another spot to check out for those looking to take home a bit of Malaysia is the Central Market that's a stone's throw away from Petaling Street.

A former wet market, the classic Art Deco building has undergone extensive refurbishments and is now a designated heritage building and Centre for Malaysian Culture, Arts and Handicrafts.

Featured on The Wall Street Journal, the space acts as a hub for all local contemporary art-related activities, filled with shops selling local handicraft that might make for some interesting souvenirs for loved ones back home.

While you're there, be sure to stop by the Annexe Gallery on the second floor where you'll see buskers, martial artists and dancers performing on weekends.

ESCAPE FROM A CONCRETE JUNGLE INTO A REAL ONE

Want a holiday that can encompass both city life and a natural landscape? You might want to include the KL Forest Eco Park on your itinerary.

Located near the Menara Tower (one of the tallest buildings in KL and also a major tourist attraction), the eco park was created within the Bukit Nanas Forest to preserve the natural surroundings in the centre of KL.

Expect quite the adventure, with the presence of some free-roaming animals such as monkeys. The highlight is a 200m Canopy Walk that looks somewhat like our own Macritchie TreeTop walk, and the entire trail is said to take around 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

Visiting the park is a great way to "get out" of the city, without actually leaving, and is suitable for families who want to stay active on their travels.

Another popular option for those who really want to get their bodies moving is to pay a visit to the Batu Caves that's located outside of KL in the suburb of Selangor.

An important place of pilgrimage for Hindus, visitors can marvel at the limestone cliffs dotted with caves, shrines and temples, guarded by the world's tallest (42.7m) statue of Lord Murugan.

Also at the entrance, strike a pose on the colourful stairway leading up to the top where the 272 steps are painted in vibrant rainbow hues.

Afterwards, you might want to check out rock climbing opportunities with over 160 climbing routes in the area that's suitable for climbers of varying experience levels.

Know of any more fun and interesting things to do in KL that's not the usual eating and shopping? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com