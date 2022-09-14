Places to head to in Singapore when that Ramly burger craving kicks in, including one that does it 'Malaysia-style'

Whether it be a classic cheeseburger or the McDonald's McSpicy, it's clear that Singaporeans love their burgers.

One, in particular, is likely to hit home for many due to nostalgia alone — the Ramly burger.

A night out at any pasar malam can feel incomplete without biting into this iconic burger.

But the problem is that such night markets aren't a constant and a Ramly burger craving can be unrelenting.

A potential solution is to cross the Causeway but if you aren't keen on crossing the border for a burger, there are a number of brick-and-mortar shops that can help you with this mini conundrum.

Burock Cuisine

Before finding a home in Bedok North, Burock Cuisine used to be a pasar malam store selling, you guessed it, Ramly burgers.

In spite of moving to a physical store, Burock Cuisine has actually kept its prices relatively low.

Their single patty chicken or beef burger goes for $4. Served as a classic Ramly burger, the patty is wrapped with an omelette and drizzled with a host of sauces — mayonnaise, chill sauce, bbq sauce and cheese.

They've got a Double Special ($6) as well for those looking to fill their bellies a little more.

And if you're keen on going meatless, have a go at their Benjo burger ($2) — with cabbage and egg replacing the meat patty.

Address: 418 Bedok North Ave 2

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

East Village Cafe

PHOTO: Facebook/The Original Pisang Keju

Similar to Burock Cuisine, East Village Cafe started out as a pasar malam stall. Back then, it was known as The Original Pisang Keju.

Nowadays, it is nestled in East Village mall in Upper Changi. Customers can choose between a chicken or beef patty for their Ramly burger. A burger here costs $4.50.

Apart from Ramly burgers, customers can also indulge in another specialty of theirs, fried banana fritters.

Address: 430 Upper Changi Road, East Village Mall #01-15 Singapore 487048

Opening hours: 12pm-8pm

Pasar Malam Corner

For those living in the west, there's no need to worry. Ramly burger joints aren't solely popping up in the east.

An option for Westies is Pasar Malam Corner, located just next to the mall JCube.

Its Ramly burger ($4) patty is stacked between buttered buns and just like any pasar malam, Pasar Malam Corner has an array of food options too.

Expect to find classics such as roti john, takoyaki and apam balik.

Address: 135 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-333, Singapore 600135

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm daily

Ministry of Burger

PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Burger

And we're back in the east again, more specifically Downtown East.

You'll be able to find this halal-certified burger joint on level one and one particular burger will, almost literally, stand out from its menu.

The Thunder Burger ($11.50) isn't any ordinary Ramly burger. It comes with four patties stacked atop each other along with egg, lettuce and the sauces you'll find in a typical Ramly burger.

If that's all a bit too much, a regular Ramly burger, either beef or chicken, goes for $4.50.

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-K101, Downtown East, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Swensen's

PHOTO: Facebook/Swensen's

Something a little more left-field is Swensen's take on the Ramly Burger.

Known for their Western fare, the family restaurant created quite a buzz with the release of their Bagus Burger.

Its $15.80 price tag was a conversation point on its own. But maybe more interesting was the choice of patty.

Instead of beef or chicken, Swensen's opted for a plant-based patty.

Plant-based options tend to divide opinions but this burger got the thumbs up from AsiaOne when we headed down to give it a try.

Mr Burger

If you're looking for a 'Malaysia-style' Ramly burger, Mr Burger is likely to be a good bet.

In case you're scratching your head at what exactly is 'Malaysia-style', it refers to the cooking process where the patties are halved on the grill, and curry or chilli powder is added for that extra kick.

For the most part, if you are craving those kinds of Ramly burgers, you'd have to get your passport ready. Fortunately, there is Mr Burger, located in Bugis. However, a burger there will set you back $5.90.

Another point to note is their Ramly burgers are slathered with so much sauce that customers are provided with gloves upon receiving their order.

Address: 159 Rochor Road Singapore 188434

Opening hours: 10.30am to 1030pm daily

ALSO READ: Ang moh YouTuber wins stamp of approval for perfectly recreating Ramly burger

amierul@asiaone.com