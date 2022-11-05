Places in Singapore to have a meal surrounded by nature and the wild

For a concrete jungle that's constantly changing and being developed, this Little Red Dot does, thankfully, have more than a few green spots that serve as oases of respite and refreshment.

Breakfast in the Wild

One of the latest that plonks you in the middle of nature is Breakfast in the Wild - a rebranded version of Singapore Zoo's signature breakfast experience (remember Breakfast with Ah Meng? Sniff sniff) that makes a comeback after two years, no thanks to the pandemic.

Breakfast that includes close encounters with apes, birds and reptiles? Yes, please!

PHOTO: Wonderwall

As you tuck into a menu that includes items cooked with sustainably sourced palm oil, and deliberately excludes beef (because of its high environmental impact), you'll come face to face with orangutans, macaws, tamandua (lesser Anteater), coatimundis, and various reptiles - who doesn't want a giant iguana for a breakfast kaki, right?

Get more information and tickets to Breakfast in the Wild ($45 for adults, $35 for children aged six to 12) here.

Meanwhile, here are other ways in our Garden City to enjoy good food and drink, verdant views, and (hopefully) pleasant encounters with Singapore's fauna.

Le Jardin Singapore at Fort Canning Park

The folks behind this are also the same people who gave Easties the very photogenic Nicole's Flower Cafe at Telok Kurau.

But while that indoor cafe was filled with gorgeous flowers, the new Le Jardin Singapore is surrounded by lush greenery, thanks to the surrounding Fort Canning Park.

The rattan furniture here will make you think of Parisian sidewalk cafes though a few food bloggers have commented that the prices are more Paris than Pasir Ris. But you are paying for the view, too, and a chance to snap some #ootds, right?

Wildseed at The Alkaff Mansion

They close 'early' at 5pm so this isn't a place to jio your my-day-starts-only-from-dinnertime BFF. Located on Telok Blangah Hill, Wildseed at The Alkaff Mansion (their other outlet is at Park Lane in Seletar) has the usual bistro fare plus some darn gorgeous-looking cakes like the Coconut Pea Flower Shortcake.

Canopy Hort Park and Canopy Bishan Park

We think if there isn't a 'park' in the address, Canopy won't set up shop there. After all, this pioneer nestled in Bishan Park now has another outlet at the even more picturesque Hort Park. Both cafes are surrounded by lots of greenery but even the indoor area of the Hort Park branch is dressed in an abundance of flowers and plants. Call it Hort couture!

Anywhere in the Botanic Gardens

People don't realise this enough but the Unesco-recognised Singapore Botanic Gardens actually has a lot of food and beverage establishments, most with salivating views.

If it's pay day, the Michelin-star Corner House sits in an old-world colonial house and verdant foliage, and is known for its exquisite omakase menus (it means that the chef will surprise you by deciding what goes onto your plate).

Further down at the Ginger Garden is Halia which does European-Asian dishes like chilli crab spaghetti as well as $24 breakfast sets, if you are feeling posh.

For something friendly on the pocket and more casual, Bee's Knees at the Garage offers pizzas, sandwiches, pastas and one sinful Peanut Butter Nutella milkshake.

And the latest food joint to call the Botanic Gardens home (with a view)? The open-air Cluny Food Court, which is nothing like your neighbourhood food court as it is helmed by the chi-chi Les Amis Group and houses congee chain Mui Kee Express, an American-style BBQ stall and a pork-free pizzeria.

These McDonald's outlets have the pwettiest scenery

We don't have to tell you about the menu at McDonald's liao but we have to tell you that these must be its three most scenic outlets: Bishan Park, Jurong Central Park and, of course, the super nostalgic Ridout Tea Garden in Queensway (bet you didn't even know the proper name of this location!).

In fact, both the Bishan Park and Jurong Central Park outlets aren't just in green areas. They are also recognised for being green. The Jurong Central Park restaurant won the Building and Construction Authority's Platinum Green Mark Award in 2011 while the Bishan Park one received the Gold Green Mark Award.

As for the 33-year-old Ridout Tea Garden in Queensway - fans have even gushed how it's like dining in a Japanese Zen garden - the good news is it won't be demolished but will be staying put at that iconic address for a reported $40,000 monthly rent.

Quick, how much is that worth in double cheeseburgers now?

ALSO READ: A wildly good idea: Be kinder to our Earth with food inspired by wildlife diets

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.