Places in Singapore where you can have hands-on animal experiences that are not the zoo

It was a sad day for animal lovers and families when The Animal Resort shared that they were closing on Dec 2.

The "Kampung Zoo" was home to a plethora of creatures including a horse, dogs, birds and rabbits, and part of its rustic appeal was that it allowed the creatures to freely roam within the farm's premises. Visitors could also have a hands-on experience with the animals — feeding, petting and taking pictures with them.

While it is a loss to the local animal-loving community, the good news is that this isn't the only place in Singapore where you can have up-close encounters with furry and feathered creatures.



'Yes, even during these Covid-19 times, we've managed to find places that will still allow you to interact with animals while observing social distancing rules, and etiquette, of course.

Hay Dairies

Established in 1988, Hay Dairies is the only goat farm in Singapore and it is home to around 800 mixed breed goats. Entry to the farm is free, and during your visit, you'll get to pet and feed the goats with hay and goat feed.

If you are there before 10.30am, you'll even be able to catch the goats being milked by the staff. The freshly squeezed milk can be purchased to drink on the spot, or brought home to consume over the week.

Per their safe distancing measure, limited visitors are allowed in at any one time, so you may have to wait your turn to enter. Reservations are not accepted, so an alternative if the line is too long might be to visit the neighbouring farms first, before circling back.

Opening hours:

Wed – Mon: 9am – 4pm

Address: No. 3 Lim Chu Kang, Agrotech Park Lane 4, Singapore 718859

haydairies.sg

Jurong Frog Farm

Hop on over to Jurong Frog Farm if you want to get a chance to get up close with these jumpy critters.

The farm has been breeding American Bullfrogs since 1981, and it welcomes guests to participate in various activities with their frogs for a small fee. For $10, you can try your hand at catching one of these slippery amphibians. If that sounds like a bit too much work, you can opt to purchase a box of frog food for $2 and try feeding them.

If you'll like to learn more about these four-legged creatures, tours and learning journeys are available for $15 per pax, and bookings can be made on their website. As part of these tours, you'll get to experience frog feeding, take photos and even balance a fully-grown American Bullfrog on your head.

Currently, no more than 10 people are allowed on the farm premises every half an hour, so do take note before you head down.

Also, don't be confused by the farm's name; they have since relocated from their original location at Jurong and are now located at Lim Chu Kang.

Opening hours: Tue – Sun: 9am – 5.30pm

Address: 56 Lim Chu Kang Lane 6, Singapore 719164

jurongfrogfarm.com.sg

Mainland Tropical Fish Farm

Specialising in ornamental fish, Mainland Tropical Fish Farm offers free access for all to view the colourful fishes on their premises that are housed in both fish ponds and fish tanks.

Kids can try their hand at old school long kang fishing for just $4. They will be given a small net and bucket to catch as many fishes as they can in 30 minutes, and whatever fish they catch, they'll be allowed to bring them all home.

Food pellets can also be purchased to feed the fish at the outdoor ponds.

Opening hours:

Daily: 8.30am – 6.30pm

Address: No 1 Pasir Ris Farmway 1, Singapore 519352

fb.com/mainlandfishfarm

Qian Hu Fish Farm

Another location offering experiences with fishes is Qian Hu Fish Farm. They too have a long kang fishing experience — $6 for 30 minutes and $10 for 60 minutes.

Their unique selling point is their fish spa. Soak your feet in a pool full of Garra Rufa fish, which are known to thrive on dead skin cells, so they'll be swarming at your feet to gulp down all your dead skin. If you're concerned about hygiene, fret not as the water here is kept clean with ultraviolet sterilisation methods

Tours of the farm are currently unavailable due to Covid-19, and groups are limited to just five people.

As the entire area is quite big and spacious, reservations are not required but do note that you may have to wait to enter if they happen to be too crowded.

Opening hours:

Mon – Fri: 9am – 6pm, Sat – Sun: 9am – 7pm

Address: 71 Jalan Lekar, Singapore 698950

yihufish.com

