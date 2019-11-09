Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

PHOTO: Instagram/ Singapore.study
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

We recently wrote a piece about places in Johor that will make you believe you're overseas, but there's no need to look across the border for a respite. 

In fact, here are some places in Singapore we found which might trick you into thinking you're in Bali, Japan and other destinations, without having to spend a dime on travel tickets.

Here are some places you can visit over the weekend to soothe the itch of getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

RAFFLES LIGHTHOUSE

While it's not usually open to the public, Raffles Lighthouse opened its doors for visits in April this year, organised by the Maritime Port Authority. 

Located on Pulau Satumu, the lighthouse has been in operation since 1855 and is still manned by staff on shifts. 

It's so quaint you could almost mistake it for somewhere in Australia, and it looks even better at night.

Sadly, you can't pop by anytime for an Instagram shot, so we can only cross our fingers and hope they organise another open house soon.

Where: Coney Islet

LAKESIDE GARDEN

The Lakeside Garden is the western section of the Jurong Lake Garden, and it is the newest Instagram heaven.

Here's where you can pretend you're in the countryside, run across lalang fields and take pictures with the Lone Tree, which is a sculpture made from recycled iron.

Where: Yuan Ching Road

CHINESE AND JAPANESE GARDEN

You don't have to travel to Japan to have a shot under a torii when there's one right here at the Chinese and Japanese Garden, situated in Lakeside Garden.

Take an idyllic stroll around the garden, cross the red bridge and shade yourself from the scorching sun in one of the pavilions.

Where: 1 Chinese Garden Rd, Singapore 619795

FORT CANNING PARK

Dreaming of a holiday in Bali?

Doesn't the Pancur Larangan, aka Forbidden Spring, in Fort Canning Park reminds you of the Tirta Empul Temple near Ubud, famed for its holy spring water?

The only difference is that you can't step into the recreated 14th century Javanese-inspired bath for a cleansing ritual. 

Complete the Balinese vibes at the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which resembles the Bali gates of heaven.

View this post on Instagram

🌳Современный парк Форт Каннинг предлагает своим посетителям большой выбор развлечений — исторической, образовательной, натуралистической и культурной направленности. Уникальное сочетание исторических реликвий и пышной растительности делает парк популярным центром разнообразного художественного творчества 🌿 Сегодня парк Форт Каннинг часто используется для проведения различных городских торжеств, карнавалов, праздников и фестивалей. Сюда также приходят, чтобы прикоснуться к историческому наследию, насладиться природой, сделать фотосессию и просто хорошо провести время всей семьей или дружеской компанией. А многие сингапурцы играют в этом парке свои свадьбы 🌱 Достопримечательности парка включают в себя самые разные объекты. Сад специй — копия первого ботанического сада сэра Стэмфорда Раффлза, где он выращивал семена гвоздики и мускатного ореха. Массивные готические ворота ведут на старое христианское кладбище Fort Canning Green. Крепостные ворота (Fort Gate) — это остатки крепости, построенной англичанами в XIX веке. #singapore#study#education#work#job#internship

A post shared by Учеба в Сингапуре 🇸🇬 (@singapore.study) on

Where: River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

LITTLE GUILIN

Formerly a granite quarry, Little Guilin in Bukit Batok gives you a glimpse of the limestone karst hills in Guilin, a city in China.

View this post on Instagram

💁🏼‍♀️... ...sometimes we need to be able to stop. Hustle brought no peace to anyone: we are in such a hurry to live that we don’t have time to see the life itself....🖖🏻 _____ 🇷🇺...порой не плохо бы уметь остановиться. Суета никому не приносила покоя: мы так спешим жить, что не успеваем разглядеть саму жизнь...🖖🏻 . . . . #singapore #visitsingapore #passionmadepossible #thisissingapore #wonderlustsingapore #grafea #iamtb #singaporeinsiders #singaporeworld #nature #naturephotography #bukitbatok #littleguilin #cliffs #mountains #mountainsview #view #neverstopexploring #singaporenature #backpack #wanderlust

A post shared by 🙋🏼‍♀️Mercurian Bunny (@oksana_domoratskaya) on

What's missing is a boat tour, but you can soak in the view at the park and throw yourself a picnic under a tree.

Where: Bukit Batok East Ave 5, Singapore 650242

PUNGGOL BEACH

Sunsets are for dreaming, and if you're looking for somewhere to clear your head, head down to Punggol beach in the evening.

The dramatic sunset over the horizon and the large rocks that dot the shore will transport you to a place far away from home.

BUKIT TIMAH SADDLE CLUB

Step out into Singapore's countryside at the quaint Bukit Timah Saddle Club.

Learn how to ride a horse and get on the off-road track trail rides to see a different sight of Singapore's Greenland.

View this post on Instagram

Lassie chilling out 📷: Heidi

A post shared by Bukit Timah Saddle Club (@bukittimahsaddleclub) on

Where: 51 Fairways Dr, Singapore 286965

SELETAR NORTH LINK

Seletar North Link offers the view of a dreamy lake, and we can see why it is a popular spot for couples to take their wedding shot. 

Imagine hard enough and you might just think you're in Canada or New Zealand enjoying the tranquil scenery.

melissagoh@asiaone.com

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES