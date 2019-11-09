Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

We recently wrote a piece about places in Johor that will make you believe you're overseas, but there's no need to look across the border for a respite.

In fact, here are some places in Singapore we found which might trick you into thinking you're in Bali, Japan and other destinations, without having to spend a dime on travel tickets.

Here are some places you can visit over the weekend to soothe the itch of getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

RAFFLES LIGHTHOUSE

While it's not usually open to the public, Raffles Lighthouse opened its doors for visits in April this year, organised by the Maritime Port Authority.

Located on Pulau Satumu, the lighthouse has been in operation since 1855 and is still manned by staff on shifts.

It's so quaint you could almost mistake it for somewhere in Australia, and it looks even better at night.

Sadly, you can't pop by anytime for an Instagram shot, so we can only cross our fingers and hope they organise another open house soon.

Where: Coney Islet

LAKESIDE GARDEN

The Lakeside Garden is the western section of the Jurong Lake Garden, and it is the newest Instagram heaven.

Here's where you can pretend you're in the countryside, run across lalang fields and take pictures with the Lone Tree, which is a sculpture made from recycled iron.

Where: Yuan Ching Road

CHINESE AND JAPANESE GARDEN

You don't have to travel to Japan to have a shot under a torii when there's one right here at the Chinese and Japanese Garden, situated in Lakeside Garden.

Take an idyllic stroll around the garden, cross the red bridge and shade yourself from the scorching sun in one of the pavilions.

Where: 1 Chinese Garden Rd, Singapore 619795

FORT CANNING PARK

Dreaming of a holiday in Bali?

Doesn't the Pancur Larangan, aka Forbidden Spring, in Fort Canning Park reminds you of the Tirta Empul Temple near Ubud, famed for its holy spring water?

The only difference is that you can't step into the recreated 14th century Javanese-inspired bath for a cleansing ritual.

Complete the Balinese vibes at the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which resembles the Bali gates of heaven.

Where: River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

LITTLE GUILIN

Formerly a granite quarry, Little Guilin in Bukit Batok gives you a glimpse of the limestone karst hills in Guilin, a city in China.

What's missing is a boat tour, but you can soak in the view at the park and throw yourself a picnic under a tree.

Where: Bukit Batok East Ave 5, Singapore 650242

PUNGGOL BEACH

Sunsets are for dreaming, and if you're looking for somewhere to clear your head, head down to Punggol beach in the evening.

The dramatic sunset over the horizon and the large rocks that dot the shore will transport you to a place far away from home.

BUKIT TIMAH SADDLE CLUB

Step out into Singapore's countryside at the quaint Bukit Timah Saddle Club.

Learn how to ride a horse and get on the off-road track trail rides to see a different sight of Singapore's Greenland.

Where: 51 Fairways Dr, Singapore 286965

SELETAR NORTH LINK

Seletar North Link offers the view of a dreamy lake, and we can see why it is a popular spot for couples to take their wedding shot.

Imagine hard enough and you might just think you're in Canada or New Zealand enjoying the tranquil scenery.

