Places to visit in Seoul that aren't Myeongdong or Itaewon

If you're planning a trip to the land of the morning calm, you're probably not alone. The announcement of Singapore's VTL with South Korea had quite a few people flocking to Singapore Airlines' service centre to secure their air tickets.

Besides the usual touristy shopping and dining hotspots of Myeongdong and Itaewon, here are some quaint neighbourhoods to add to your itinerary.

Hapjeong-dong

This neighbourhood isn't too far off from bustling Hongdae, popular for its vibrant club and busking scene. For those who are hoping to avoid crowds, Hapjeong-dong is a less touristy alternative.

Manpyong Vinyl Music

오늘 월요일은 저녁 7시 30분 부터 스패셜게스트 타이거 디스코와 함께하는 시간이 있겠습니다. 오는길 가는길 합정에 계시다면 함께하는 시간 가지겠습니다. 🐯 Posted by 만평 Vinyl music on Monday, June 14, 2021

If you love music, you'll have to check out this vinyl record bar. Kick back with a drink and soak in the the jazz and funk tunes.

Address: 2F, 27 Tojeong-ro, Mapo-gu

Crazy Katsu

You know the food's good when the locals are queueing for it. As its name suggests, Crazy Katsu specialises in Japanese tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlet).

The restaurant is often packed, so be prepared to wait.

Address: 1F, 391-5, Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu

YG Entertainment

If you're a K-pop fan, why not make a pilgrimage of sorts to the birthplace of Blackpink, BigBang, iKon and more? While you can't enter the agency, you can visit The SameE, a cafe that's right across the road.

Here, you'll find beverages, snacks and YG artistes' merchandise on sale.

Address:

YG Entertainment: 397-5 Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu

The SamE: 6-3, Huiujeong-ro 1-gil, Mapo-gu

Ikseon-dong

One thing you can't miss when you're in Korea is spending the day in a beautiful hanok (traditional Korean house). At Ikseon-dong, you'll find many hanok repurposed into aesthetically-pleasing cafes and restaurants.

Cheongsudang

This Instagram-worthy hanok cafe specialises in souffle desserts. Popular menu items include the strawberry souffle castella and original egg souffle castella.

Address: 31-9 Donhwamun-ro 11na-gil, Ikseon-dong, Jongno-gu

Oncheonjip

A stone's throw from Cheongsudang is Oncheonjip, where you can fill up on shabu shabu (Japanese-style hotpot).

The decor is meant to resemble a hot spring, making for a relaxing mealtime.

Address: 31-8 Donhwamun-ro 11na-gil, Jongno-gu

Ikseon Shooting Club

Get some target practice in at this range, where you can shoot BB guns to your heart's content.

Address: 21-13, Supyo-ro 28-gil, Jongno-gu

Seongsu-dong

Once an industrial area filled with factories, this rustic neighbourhood is now home to hipster cafes and art galleries.

Cafe Onion

This is one of the more well-known cafes in the area. Situated in the premises of a former goldsmith, the cafe retains much of the original architecture and is the epitome of industrial chic.

Besides its coffee, Cafe Onion is also known for its pandoro, an Italian sweet bread.

The rooftop is a popular spot for alfresco dining and Instagram snaps.

Address: 8 Achasan-ro 9(gu)-gil, Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu

Index Caramel

Make a stop at Index Caramel for the perfect souvenirs. The cafe sells prettily packaged handmade caramel in a variety of flavours: white truffle & salt, almond, coconut milk, strawberry and more. They even have one that's interestingly named soggy cereal.

Address: 1F, 14 Seongsui-ro 14-gil, Seongdong-gu

Grandmother's Recipe

No trip to Korea would be complete without some hearty Korean fare. This place serves no-frills home-style dishes such as bibimbap (mixed rice) and ssambap (rice lettuce wrap), and has made it to South Korea's Michelin Guide.

Address: 15-1 Seoulsup 6-gil, Seongdong-gu

