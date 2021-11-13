Places to visit in Seoul that aren't Myeongdong or Itaewon

If you're planning a trip to the land of the morning calm, you're probably not alone. The announcement of Singapore's VTL with South Korea had quite a few people flocking to Singapore Airlines' service centre to secure their air tickets.
Besides the usual touristy shopping and dining hotspots of Myeongdong and Itaewon, here are some quaint neighbourhoods to add to your itinerary.
Hapjeong-dong
This neighbourhood isn't too far off from bustling Hongdae, popular for its vibrant club and busking scene. For those who are hoping to avoid crowds, Hapjeong-dong is a less touristy alternative.
Manpyong Vinyl Music
If you love music, you'll have to check out this vinyl record bar. Kick back with a drink and soak in the the jazz and funk tunes.
Address: 2F, 27 Tojeong-ro, Mapo-gu
Crazy Katsu
You know the food's good when the locals are queueing for it. As its name suggests, Crazy Katsu specialises in Japanese tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlet).
The restaurant is often packed, so be prepared to wait.
Address: 1F, 391-5, Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu
YG Entertainment
If you're a K-pop fan, why not make a pilgrimage of sorts to the birthplace of Blackpink, BigBang, iKon and more? While you can't enter the agency, you can visit The SameE, a cafe that's right across the road.
Here, you'll find beverages, snacks and YG artistes' merchandise on sale.
Address:
YG Entertainment: 397-5 Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu
The SamE: 6-3, Huiujeong-ro 1-gil, Mapo-gu
Ikseon-dong
One thing you can't miss when you're in Korea is spending the day in a beautiful hanok (traditional Korean house). At Ikseon-dong, you'll find many hanok repurposed into aesthetically-pleasing cafes and restaurants.
Cheongsudang
This Instagram-worthy hanok cafe specialises in souffle desserts. Popular menu items include the strawberry souffle castella and original egg souffle castella.
Address: 31-9 Donhwamun-ro 11na-gil, Ikseon-dong, Jongno-gu
Oncheonjip
A stone's throw from Cheongsudang is Oncheonjip, where you can fill up on shabu shabu (Japanese-style hotpot).
The decor is meant to resemble a hot spring, making for a relaxing mealtime.
Address: 31-8 Donhwamun-ro 11na-gil, Jongno-gu
Ikseon Shooting Club
Get some target practice in at this range, where you can shoot BB guns to your heart's content.
Address: 21-13, Supyo-ro 28-gil, Jongno-gu
Seongsu-dong
Once an industrial area filled with factories, this rustic neighbourhood is now home to hipster cafes and art galleries.
Cafe Onion
This is one of the more well-known cafes in the area. Situated in the premises of a former goldsmith, the cafe retains much of the original architecture and is the epitome of industrial chic.
Besides its coffee, Cafe Onion is also known for its pandoro, an Italian sweet bread.
The rooftop is a popular spot for alfresco dining and Instagram snaps.
Address: 8 Achasan-ro 9(gu)-gil, Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu
Index Caramel
Make a stop at Index Caramel for the perfect souvenirs. The cafe sells prettily packaged handmade caramel in a variety of flavours: white truffle & salt, almond, coconut milk, strawberry and more. They even have one that's interestingly named soggy cereal.
Address: 1F, 14 Seongsui-ro 14-gil, Seongdong-gu
Grandmother's Recipe
No trip to Korea would be complete without some hearty Korean fare. This place serves no-frills home-style dishes such as bibimbap (mixed rice) and ssambap (rice lettuce wrap), and has made it to South Korea's Michelin Guide.
Address: 15-1 Seoulsup 6-gil, Seongdong-gu
