Plan your next adventure: Natas Travel Fair returns on Feb 28 with over 70 exhibitors

Eager to book your next vacation?

You'll be happy to know that Singapore's largest travel fair by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, or Natas, is set to return.

Now in its 61st edition, Natas Travel Fair 2025 will run from Feb 28 to March 2 at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5.

The space will host more than 70 exhibitors, including travel agents, hotels and resorts, and airlines among others, Natas announced on Wednesday (Feb 12).

So whether you're hunting for a deal on a flight ticket or on the lookout for an all-inclusive travel package, Natas Travel 2025 may be the place for you.

National tourism organisations (NTOs) will also be setting up booths to display their vibrant cultures and unique offerings.

On top of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Taiwan Tourism Administration, NTOs like Cambodia Tourism, Georgia, and the Saudi Tourism Authority will be making their debut at this year's travel fair.

Visitors can also expect to find booths from popular travel agents such as Chan Brothers Travel, WTS Travel and Trafalgar.

Say you've finalised your bookings and are all set for your vacation, there's still plenty of pre-travel preparations to be done.

Having travel-related booths from the likes of Winter Time, an apparel store specialising in winter wear; and Yoowifi, a company that specialises in portable WiFi routers, will likely be useful.

At the time of writing, promotions have yet to be revealed on the travel fair's official website at www.natastravelfair.travel, where more information about the fair can also be found.

They will likely be announced in the lead-up to the fair's opening on Feb 28, so keep your eyes peeled.

Giving back

Natas said that it will be supporting Community Chest, a philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service.

Visitors to the fair can donate by scanning the QR codes located within the event halls or at Community Chest's booth, 5H02B.

100 per cent of the donations will directly support communities in need.

Natas Travel Fair 2025 will run from Feb 28 to March 2, 2025.

Opening hours: From 10am to 9.30pm

Address: Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5

[[nid:712720]]

amierul@asiaone.com