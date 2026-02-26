Boarding soon: You can spend the night in a Boeing airplane at this new JB hotel

While Singaporeans seldom fly to Johor Bahru, they may want to hop on this plane.

Come mid-2026, they can check into 1975 Avenue & Hotel, a new aviation-themed hotel by Tiong Nam Logistics.

The 19,000 sqm compound will feature two retired Boeing 747s connected by a cantilever pool.

Across the aircrafts, there will be 18 luxury suites with 70s-themed, aviation-inspired interiors, including an exclusive Cockpit Room.

Apart from the suites, there will be 20 other themed rooms in the main building, with decor inspired by countries such as Japan, Mexico, Egypt, Monaco, and Thailand.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/1975avenue.hotel/posts/pfbid0rSP1JaSA4EsX97DhzfBAs8Fr6hUmB63zCrNqxA5v8NKBuoCSA8ZsgPKLvEPUkufwl[/embed]

Guests can unwind at the man-made beach and lagoon pool, which lie beneath the aircraft.

Over at the commercial block, there will be over 40 units offering F&B, retail, and lifestyle services.

1975 Avenue & Hotel said that it aims to offer a mix of contemporary and casual dining, with options such as family-style restaurants, buffets, and omakase.

As of now, one confirmed tenant is the Hard Rock Sky Bar, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area.

The hotel is also designed to host a range of events such as business summits, trade shows, new product launches, and press conferences.

Those looking to get hitched may also consider registering their marriage or holding their wedding banquet at its premises.

1975 Avenue & Hotel is located along Jalan Kempas Lama, between popular areas such as Taman Mount Austin and Skudai.

It is accessible via the Senai-Desaru Expressway and will have 566 parking lots for guests who are driving.

Address: 66, Jalan Kempas Lama, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia



[[nid:724830]]

melissateo@asiaone.com