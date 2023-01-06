Planning your next holiday? How to check your Singapore visa application status online

One of the richest and most developed nations in the world, Singapore, is renowned for its fully advanced and thriving economy.

It is home to a multicultural and ethnically varied population, and continues to attract visitors and expats looking to travel to the country.

If you are applying for a Singapore visa and are looking to check the visa status, please keep reading to find out how you can do so conveniently online.

Singapore visa check online with passport number

Below are the steps to check the Singapore visa status:

To check the status of the visa application, the applicant needs to follow the steps listed below:

Visit the ICA official website

Click on "Apply entry visa" in "e-Services and Forms" section on the homepage

Click on "Enquire Family Application Status" or "Enquire Application Status" depending upon the type of visa

Enter the visa application number and the travel document number

Click on "Next".

The status of the application is will be displayed on the corresponding page; click on "print e-visa" to get a copy.

