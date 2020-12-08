Plant-based eggs to lab-grown chicken: Would you try these plant-based & cruelty-free options?

Plant-based meat is no stranger to most of us, with Impossible Meat practically everywhere, from fast-food chains to cafes and restaurants, and most recently, available for sale at NTUC and Redmart.

But a new crop of players has joined the market, with companies offering everything from plant-based eggs to the world’s first vegan luncheon meat, and lab-grown chicken. Here’s a look

1. Lab-grown chicken by Eat Just

PHOTO: Eat Just

Ever wondered if lab-grown meat would taste like the real deal? You can soon find out because the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has given regulatory approval for San Francisco-based startup Eat Just to offer lab-grown chicken meat in Singapore.

Created with real, high-quality meat made directly from animal cells, it will be produced under Eat Just’s new GOOD Meat brand with local manufacturers and will subsequently be sold at restaurants as well as to the public.

According to Eat Just, no antibiotics were used, and its cultured chicken has an “extremely low and significantly cleaner microbiological content than conventional chicken.”

Further details will be disclosed at a later date.

Visit its website for more information.

2. OnlyEg, a legume-based egg substitute

PHOTO: Float Foods

It looks like an egg, and the whites turn an opaque hue when fried as a sunny side up, too – but it’s completely made from legume-based proteins. Meet OnlyEg, Asia’s first commercial plant-based whole egg substitute.

The brainchild of Singapore-based food technology start-up Float Foods, the company says it’s the first of its kind in the market to achieve this likeness to a real chicken egg, making it great for sunny side ups, poached or overeasy eggs; you’ll only find liquid blends of egg substitutes from its competitors, for dishes like omelettes and scrambled eggs.

You won’t be able to buy it now though. The start-up has plans to launch OnlyEg in 2022.

Visit its website for more information.

3. OmniMeat Luncheon Meat by Green Monday

PHOTO: Green Monday Group

We can’t resist luncheon meat but if you’re looking to eliminate meat in your diet, you can still have your spam fix with a healthier more sustainable option.

OmniMeat luncheon meat ($8.80 per pack), the world’s first vegan luncheon meat, as well as its ‘pork’ strips ($6.95 per pack), have made their way to our local supermarkets.

Created with plant-based proteins (soy beans, wheat, beetroot and coconut oil) by the Green Monday Group, the OmniMeat Luncheon promises a more sustainable and healthier alternative to its meat counterpart.

If you’re eating out, you can also head to all 11 of Collin’s restaurants, as well as five Accor Group hotels for your fix of OmniMeat’s luncheon meat; Raffles Hotel Singapore, Fairmont Singapore’s Mikuni Restaurant, Clove Burgers and Shakers at Swissôtel The Stamford, Swissotel Merchant Court’s Ellenborough Market Cafe, as well as Mercure Singapore on Stevens’ Winestone restaurant.

Or check out Green Monday group’s renowned plant-based concept store and cafe Green Common in Jan 2021 at VivoCity.

4. Cell-based lobster by Shiok Meats

PHOTO: Shiok Meats

Singapore-based cell-based crustacean meat company Shiok Meats, which was founded in 2018, has rolled out the prototype of the world’s first cultured lobster.

It unveiled this in an exclusive tasting event held at Innovate 360 in November this year, showcasing it as part of two dishes – lobster gazpacho and lobster terrine (above).

Made from harvesting cells, the process is similar to growing fruits and vegetables in a greenhouse, says the company, led by stem cell scientist and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shiok Meats, Sandhya Sriram. The same technology will be used to cultivate its cell-based shrimp.

While not for sale now, you can look forward to its lobster and shrimp offerings offered commercially in 2022.

Visit its website for more information.

5. Phuture meat skewers at The Connoisseur Concerto German Centre

PHOTO: The Connoisseur Concerto

Not only will The Connoisseur Concerto German Centre be dishing up a range of healthier options, it will also have new plant-based mainstays on the menu.

Order the plant-based Yakiniku Glazed Phuture Meat Skewer ($14.90), featuring grilled Phuture meat (from Malaysian company Phuture Foods), smoked yakiniku glaze, scallion, seasonal veggies and a choice of carbs – organic red quinoa, red rice, herb mashed potato or herb spaghetti.

There’s also the new vegetarian Pulled Mushroom and Asparagus ($13.50).

TCC German Centre is at 25 International Business Park, #01-80 German Centre Singapore S609916.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.