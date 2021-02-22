Plant-based oils: The products to use for your face, hair & body

When it comes to natural skincare ingredients, many tend to undermine the benefits that plant oils bring to your skin. If you’re unaware, plant oils usually tend to be in most natural skincare products and they come in the form of fruit, nut, or seed oils.

They’re usually highly potent on their own and don’t require any chemical additives. In fact, they were used in ancient beauty rituals, and can be used from head to toe.

Now, if that has piqued your interest, here, we’ve rounded up some of the popular plant-based oil products that you can try to soothe your skin (and worries).

1. On the face