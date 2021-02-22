Plant-based oils: The products to use for your face, hair & body

When it comes to natural skincare ingredients, many tend to undermine the benefits that plant oils bring to your skin. If you’re unaware, plant oils usually tend to be in most natural skincare products and they come in the form of fruit, nut, or seed oils.
They’re usually highly potent on their own and don’t require any chemical additives. In fact, they were used in ancient beauty rituals, and can be used from head to toe.
Now, if that has piqued your interest, here, we’ve rounded up some of the popular plant-based oil products that you can try to soothe your skin (and worries).
1. On the face
Face oils are mostly known for their hydrating properties, but they can also be good for nourishing the skin and boosting radiance, among other things. Use one on its own or add a few drops to your moisturiser to up the hydration. For an otherworldly glow sans highlighter, dab on a small amount on the cheekbones.
Try: Hydration Drops from Mellow Naturals. Absorbing quickly, this lightweight face oil is fortified with squalane as well as antioxidant-rich argan, rose hip and strawberry seed oils to hydrate and nourish the skin while protecting it from environmental aggressors.
2. On the body
Skin-loving body oils work best when applied right after a shower, when the skin is still slightly damp, to help seal in moisture and boost the skin’s water content.
Make yours a lukewarm bath — steam is said to facilitate a deeper cleanse, so your skin can more readily absorb the goodness of products applied post-wash.
Try: Chanel’s L’Huile Rose, a massage oil crafted with 98 percent natural ingredients. At its heart is an extract of the May rose harvested in the fields of Grasse, grown specifically for Chanel. Leaving skin soothed, soft and moisturised, this lightweight oil has a delicate rose scent that lulls the mind into tranquillity.
3. On the hair
Hair oils are typically used to keep your crowning glory aesthetically pleasing and soft to the touch. To tame frizz and flyaways, smooth a few drops on your palms before running them through your hair, concentrating on the ends, where hydration is most needed.
Try: Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, which keeps things looking and feeling good with a conditioning blend of shea butter, argan, jasmine and cassis seed oils, and extracts of watermelon, lychee, edelweiss, barley, sandalwood and amur cork tree bark.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.