PLAY LINE FRIEND Singapore celebrates Lunar New Year 2021 with themed decorations and red packets

PLAY LINE FRIEND Singapore invites shoppers to have a prosperous Lunar New Year with their festive highlights and events!

PHOTO: Geek Culture

With Lunar New Year-themed store decorations, they will be running their Red Packet Event that provides $8, $18, or $28 off selected items. With a minimum spending of $50, shoppers unlock their Red Packet Challenge vouchers starting with an $8 off voucher.

After using the $8 voucher, shoppers progress on to unlock the next voucher to spend progressively ($18, $28, and $38) before being able to redeem the S$88 e-voucher with no minimum spend.

Each Red Packet Challenge voucher has its own minimum spend to meet other than the S$88 final voucher.

Honestly, we’re not quite certain if this is an extremely good deal as the overall spend can escalate pretty quickly.

There are also Double Happiness Goodie Bags worth up to $90 which you can purchase for just $30!

The bag consists of:

17cm Bag Charm Doll

Jungle BROWN Bear Luggage Tag

Jungle BROWN Hand Mirror

Head Doll Hair Pin

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PLAY LINE FRIENDS is located at Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road, #02-14 and the offers run from now till Feb 28, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.