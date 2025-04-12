Play tourist, stay local: 60 spots to make you fall in love with Singapore all over again

Want to rediscover Singapore? To commemorate Singapore's sweet 60th birthday, here are 60 places you can play local tourist to explore our Little Red Dot with fresh eyes.

North

1. Bird Paradise

Serving as a refreshed replacement for the old Jurong Bird Park, Bird Paradise is home to eight thematic aviaries where feathered inhabitants soar freely.

Must-do: The highlight has to be the chilly Penguin Cove, where you can escape from the heat while admiring the adorable penguins frolicking in a sub-Antarctic sanctuary.

2. River Wonders

As Asia's first and only river-themed wildlife park, River Wonders is home to a wide variety of freshwater vertebrates.

Must-do: Hop on a boat ride with Amazon River Quest, which promises to enthrall you with the sights and sounds of animal species from the Amazon, or visit the ugly-cute manatees in the Amazon Forest. Of course, you won't want to miss visiting Kai Kai and Jia Jia in the Giant Panda Forest either.

3. Night Safari

Watch the wild come alive after dark as you catch a glimpse of the animals' night-time antics.

Must-do: Explore the Tasmanian Devil Trail to meet a feisty quartet of Tasmanian Devils, or visit the walk-in civet exhibit, which houses seven Common Palm Civets and seven Small-toothed Palm Civets.

4. Rainforest Wild Asia

Singapore's newest wildlife park is not just home to over 25 animal species, but also features various adventure elements such as a cave tour and freefall jumps, making it Asia's first "adventure-based" zoo.

Must-do: Put on a harness and hike, scale rock faces, and traverse suspended bridges in the park's thrilling Wild Apex Adventure.

5. Singapore Zoo

From feeding sessions to keeper talks, animal presentation shows and more, the "open concept" Singapore Zoo invites you to step into the world of the wild with over 2,400 animal friends.

Must-do: Visit the petting zoo with adorable cats, dogs and bunnies, where you can get up close and personal with these cute critters.

6. Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Singapore's only natural hot spring is the perfect place to soak your tired feet in naturally heated water.

Must-do: Whip up your own Japanese-style onsen eggs at the dedicated egg cooking station (be sure to bring your own eggs and bucket).

7. Long Kuan Hung Crocodile Farm

See crocodiles up close at Singapore's last remaining crocodile farm.

Must-do: The educational farm tour covers interesting facts about crocodiles, while also spotlighting how crocodiles are bred, as well as how their skins are preserved. If you're lucky, you might even get to feed a crocodile.

Do note that walk-ins are not accepted, and a minimum of 20 pax for any particular reservation slot is required for the farm tour (tour may be cancelled if the minimum visitors are not met, and refund will be given).

8. Hay Dairies Goat Farm

Dating back to 1988, Hay Dairies is Singapore's sole goat farm, home to over 800 mixed breed goats.

Must-do: Watch the goats being milked, and have a taste of fresh goat's milk afterwards. For added fun, purchase a packet of alfalfa hay to hand-feed the goats.

9. Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Whether you're a nature lover or simply looking for a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is a natural wildlife sanctuary worth visiting.

Must-do: This lush mangrove forest is teeming with rich biodiversity, from diverse flocks of migratory birds to mud lobsters, tree-climbing crabs, and even monitor lizards. The 500-metre boardwalk lets you get an up-close look at these critters, but be sure to keep your distance for safety and to avoid frightening them.

10. MacRitchie Reservoir

Designed and built in 1867 by James MacRitchie, MacRitchie Reservoir is Singapore's oldest and biggest reservoir.

Must-do: The iconic MacRitchie TreeTop Walk, a 250 metre-long freestanding suspension bridge, is definitely not to be missed.

But don't think that's all MacRitchie has to offer. You can also walk through shallow but cooling reservoir water with the 40 metre-long Submerged Boardwalk, try your hand at freshwater fishing, and enjoy a bird's eye view of the area from the 7-deck Jelutong Tower, which takes you above the canopy layer.

11. Admiralty Park

This park is the largest one in the north, and contains plenty of play elements for outdoor fun.

Must-do: Indulge your inner child with a whopping 26 different slides, ranging from a family slide where 4 people can slide down together to roller slides of over 30-metres in length, double barrel slides with a height of more than 9 metres, and more.

The Junior Play Area also has an inclusive playground for wheelchair users to join the fun with accessible swings and merry-go-rounds.

East

12. Wild Wild Wet

While it may not be as new as Sentosa's Adventure Cove, Wild Wild Wet remains a fun and nostalgic way to beat the heat.

Must-do: Float down the Shiok River, ride the Ular-Lah Super Flume Ride with your friends, or enjoy a simulated "tsunami" in the Tsunami Wave Pool.

If you're a true thrill seeker, be sure to try the Torpedo, an extreme water ride where you'll freefall from 6 storeys up into a slide full of twists and turns.

13. Forest Adventure

Taking place above the forest canopy, Forest Adventure is Singapore's only treetop adventure course.

Must-do: Conquer thrilling, high-element treetop obstacles ranging from suspended bridges to wobbly logs and challenging rope courses, culminating in an adrenaline-pumping zipline where you'll glide 300 metres across Bedok Reservoir.

14. Aqua Adventure

Want to enjoy splashing fun even in rainy weather? Visit Singapore's first integrated indoor water adventure park for an afternoon of fun.

Must-do: From Singapore's longest indoor water slide to an aquatic challenge ropes course, a Ninja Warrior-like indoor net obstacle course and more, Aqua Adventure has a fun mix of wet and dry activities for all ages.

15. Changi Jurassic Mile

As part of the 3.5km Changi Airport Connector, Changi Jurassic Mile is an outdoor trail where dinosaurs come to life.

Must-do: If you're a fan of dinosaurs, you'll want to explore this route, where you'll be surrounded by giant eggs and various species of life-sized dinosaurs, including a huge and fearsome T-Rex. You can choose to take a leisurely stroll or rent a bike and cycle along the route.

16. Changi Airport Terminal 3

You don't have to travel overseas to visit Changi Airport. Terminal 3, in particular, has plenty of leisure activities to keep you entertained for hours.

Must-do: The public area of Terminal 3 is chock full of fun activities, like Slide @ T3, an indoor slide that spans a few floors, Climb @ T3, which consists of both a boulder wall and a high wall with 9 climbing lanes, and even free movie screenings at ST3PS.

17. Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport is worth a day trip by itself. Of our airport's terminals, Jewel has the most shops and entertainment options by far.

Must-do: The Canopy Park on the top floor alone will occupy you for hours with its bouncing nets, hedge maze, mirror maze, Discovery Slides, and more.

You can also shop at specialty stores like Singapore's only official Pokemon Center Singapore, or Sanrio Gift Gate. And if you're looking for a tranquil sanctuary, why not visit Shiseido Forest Valley, a lush indoor garden with soothing music?

In addition, you won't want to miss the gorgeous Jewel Rain Vortex, which stages Light & Music showcases at night.

West

18. Science Centre

Science comes to life in a fun way at this educational attraction.

Must-do: Want to explore a mirror maze with light beams and infinite reflections? How about facing your fears at an attraction dedicated to phobias, or visiting remote corners of the world from the comfort of an 8k, 3D IMAX theatre?

19. Snow City

Located next door to the main Science Centre building, Snow City is the perfect way to experience winter on our sunny shores.

Must-do: Slide down a three-storey high, 60m-long snow slope, whiz around on ice bumper cars, and explore a beautifully coloured ice playground filled with intricate sculptures and interactive play elements.

20. Jurong Lake Gardens

Comprising Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden and Lakeside Garden, Jurong Lake Gardens is a picturesque nature wonderland in the heartlands.

Must-do: Explore the Edible Garden in Chinese Garden, or relax at the teahouse and Garden Pavilion in Japanese Garden, where you'll also find the amazing Sunken Garden.

Lakeside Garden is also home to several play elements, such as Forest Ramble, a sprawling nature playground with 13 exciting stations, and Clusia Cove, a water play area with natural tide pools and a smart auto-disinfecting water system.

21. Little Guilin

Also known as Bukit Batok Town Park, Little Guilin provides the illusion of seclusion despite being located a mere five minutes away from Bukit Gombak MRT.

Must-do: As its name implies, it greatly resembles Guilin, China due to the impressive granite quarry on its lake, giving it a sense of rugged beauty amidst the expansive greenery. You'll want to take plenty of photos of the gorgeous scenery while you're here.

22. West Coast Park

While West Coast Park is perhaps not as well-known as East Coast Park, it's a fun park to visit, whether or not you're a West-sider.

Must-do: Both kids and the young at heart will love West Coast Park's spacious Adventure Playground, home to climbing nets, swings and flying fox zip lines.

Your furkids can join the fun too - West Coast Park is home to one of the largest dog runs in Singapore. It includes features such as a wooden log obstacle course and a self-service dog wash station to clean off your pup after it's done playing.

23. Raffles Marina Lighthouse

Built in 1994 and overlooking the Tuas Second Link, this lighthouse is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking views.

Must-do: Come here at sunset to snap picturesque photos of the scenery.

Central

24. Museum of Ice Cream

Indulge your sweet tooth at this colourful interactive museum.

Must-do: Explore the history of ice cream across 12 multi-sensory installations, feast on unlimited ice cream treats in various flavours, and play in the larger-than-life sprinkle pool.

25. Asian Civilisations Museum

Established in 1997, the Asian Civilisations Museum is the only museum in Asia that specialises in pan-Asian cultures and civilisations.

Must-do: Discover Asia's rich artistic heritage through Asian antiquities and decorative art displayed in a continually updated range of exhibitions.

The museum also conducts frequent educational activities like gallery-based storytelling sessions, hands-on workshops, and museum trails to encourage exploration and self-directed discovery.

26. Peranakan Museum

The refreshed Peranakan Museum spotlights Singapore's rich Peranakan culture through nine curated galleries across three thematic floors, containing over 800 objects, artefacts, and set pieces.

Must-do: Start with the Origins gallery on Level 1, where you'll learn how Peranakan communities emerged in Singapore. Next, explore the Home gallery on Level 2, which showcases some of the typical objects, furniture and furnishings within Peranakan homes.

Finally, you'll finish off your exploration at the Style gallery on Level 3, which displays the fashion of both nyonyas (Peranakan women) and babas (Peranakan men) in all their glory.

27. Singapore Botanic Gardens

As Singapore's first Unesco World Heritage Site, Singapore Botanic Gardens is a veritable treasure trove of greenery.

Must-do: Visit the National Orchid Garden, which houses over 1,500 species and 3,000 hybrids, including 120 VIP orchid hybrids named after various State Visitors and other VIPs to foster diplomatic ties.

28. Gardens by the Bay

A sprawling indoor garden park? What's not to love?

Must-do: Check out the cooled conservatory Cloud Forest, the Flower Dome with constantly changing floral displays, and the dazzling SuperTree Grove.

29. ArtScience Museum

Science meets art in this creative, fun-filled blend of exhibits, inviting you to discover the wonder of our world through new lenses.

Must-do: Explore digital interactive installations, VR technology, curated film screenings, and hands-on programmes that embody beauty and fun in equal measure.

30. DuckTours

Tour Singapore aboard a remodelled WWII amphibious Vietnamese warcraft.

Must-do: The most fun part is, of course, when the Duck goes in the water — though you'll want to be careful where you sit, lest you get splashed on impact.

31. SuperPark

This indoor adventure park consists of several zones with different activities.

Must-do: Challenge yourself at a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, and have fun with zip wires, trampolines, slides, and even a pedal car racing track.

32. X-Scap8

Located on Level 7 of Orchard Central, X-Scap8 is an indoor playground that's perfect for adrenaline junkies.

Must-do: There's a high element course with three levels of suspended obstacles whose highest point is over 10m tall, an X-Warrior Challenge Obstacle Course, and even a Smash Lab where you can relieve stress and take out your frustration on old furniture and recycled bottles.

33. Merlion Park

Our beloved national icon is always worth a visit.

Must-do: Pose for fun photos and make clever use of distance to create the illusion that you're holding the Merlion in the palm of your hand, or catching the water it sprays.

34. MINT Museum of Toys

Who doesn't love toys?

Must-do: Discover vintage toys and childhood memorabilia from over 40 countries, from time periods ranging from the 1840s to the 1980s.

35. Singapore Flyer

Relax in an air-conditioned capsule as you take in sky-high views of Singapore from up to 16m in the air.

Must-do: For something truly fancy, you can also opt for the Sky Dining experience and enjoy a four-course meal in the air.

36. Rail Corridor

This former railway line is a 24km continuous green passage that's rich in biodiversity, making it a good place to hike while reconnecting with nature.

Must-do: Take a detour to explore the Buona Vista community node or the old Bukit Timah Railway Station.

37. The Cat Cafe

If you're a cat lover, The Cat Cafe is the perfect place to destress in the company of purring kitties. There are two branches — a main one in Bugis, and a newer one at The Rail Mall, each of which have their own feline residents with unique personalities.

Must-do: Be sure to visit earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, when all the cats will be fed at a central area for everyone to see.

38. Toa Payoh Dragon Playground

Visit the legendary Toa Payoh Dragon Playground at Lorong 6 for a trip down memory lane.

Designed and built in 1979 by Khor Ean Ghee, this playground consists of a dragon's head decorated with terrazzo tiles and a body made of colourful steel rings for kids to crawl through.

Must-do: Snap tons of photos with this fun and aesthetically pleasing playground.

39. Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum

Officially opened in 2007, this temple was built based on the Chinese Buddhist architectural style of the Tang dynasty.

Must-do: Beyond being a place of worship, the temple also houses two museums with fascinating stories about prominent local and foreign monks, along with housing sacred artefacts, including the eponymous holy Buddha Tooth.

40. Haw Par Villa

This unusual park brings Chinese culture and mythology to life in impressive yet vaguely terrifying ways.

Must-do: Check out Hell's Museum to learn about various belief systems on religion and the afterlife, with the fearsome "Ten Courts of Hell" exhibition as its highlight. Be warned that this is not for young kids or the faint of heart.

For a less harrowing experience, the park also boasts larger-than-life statues depicting scenes from Chinese mythology such as Journey to the West.

41. Emerald Hill Road

Marvel at gorgeous traditional shophouses from the 1930s, which reflect the rich Peranakan heritage that this area once held.

Must-do: Snap pics with the shophouses, many of which still retain the trademark pintu pagar (a Baba Malay term for the fence-like doors in traditional Peranakan terrace houses), and colourful wall tiles and panels of the past.

42. The Gem Museum

Explore the world of gemology with this private museum.

Must-do: Trace the journey of gemstones from mine to market across four stages. It's both educational and dazzling to look at, with all the beautiful rocks and gems on display.

Do note that you'll need to reserve a slot before visiting.

43. Singapore Musical Box Museum

Everyone loves music boxes, but how much do you know about the history behind them?

Must-do: Discover the historical background of music boxes, and the role that Singapore played in their progress and development during the 19th century.

Be wowed by the curated selection of intricate antique music boxes, and get to see how their inner mechanisms function.

Do note that visits are strictly by appointment only.

44. Vintage Cameras Museum

Photography meets art at this unique museum. The entrance alone is shaped like a giant camera, with you entering the museum itself through the camera's "lens".

Must-do: Browse replicas of historically significant photographs, then pick up some of the vintage cameras on display to try them out for yourself.

45. McDonald's @ Ridout Tea Garden

This McDonald's is set in the heart of a Japanese zen garden, making it a super fancy place to eat fast food.

Must-do: Feast on cheeseburgers while admiring the nearby pond, where terrapins and fish swim serenely.

46. Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower

Climb this lookout tower for a magnificent bird's eye view of Tanjong Rhu Promenade and its surroundings.

Must-do: Come here at sunrise or sunset for an even more spectacular view.

47. Old Hill Street Police Station

This historical landmark is Singapore's 39th National Monument, with a history that's as colourful as its facade.

Must-do: With a jumbo total of 927 windows painted in brilliant rainbow hues, the building is a perfect backdrop for gorgeous photos.

48. Mustafa Centre

This 24-hour shopping centre sells practically everything, from textiles to spices, electronics, snacks and even gold.

Must-do: If you're in the mood for bargain hunting, why not see what hidden treasures you can snag from the multitude of shops here?

Offshore

49. Kusu Island

The island is a haven for tortoises, with the aptly named "Tortoise Sanctuary" housing hundreds of wild tortoises.

Must-do: Visit the temples and shrines on the island, and try to fulfil a wish by hitting the three bells in the wishing well with coins.

50. St John's Island

This island is pretty much a natural outdoor cat cafe, with a sizeable population of stray cats that enjoy human attention.

Must-do: Bring a picnic basket, and relax among the cats.

51. Smith Marine Floating Restaurant

Smith Marine is Singapore's first and only floating restaurant — a halal Chinese seafood kelong restaurant located in the middle of the sea, to be exact — making for a novel dining experience.

Must-do: Gather your friends and family for a meal together to save on bumboat costs.

52. Sentosa 4D AdventureLand

While 4D AdventureLand may be an older and less technologically advanced attraction compared to the VR rides available today, it's still a fun and thrilling experience.

Must-do: To get your adrenaline pumping, try the heart-pounding Extreme Log Ride, complete with sharp twists and turns.

If you're looking for something on the spookier side, try the Haunted Mine Ride, where you'll venture on a harrowing journey into an abandoned mine built on an ancient burial ground.

53. Skyline Luge

Feel the wind whiz past your face as you race downhill on four different Luge trails (Dragon, Expedition, Kupu Kupu and Jungle), specially designed with hairpin corners and exciting slopes. Then, ride the skylift back to the top, and go for another round.

Must-do: Try the Night Luge (only on Friday and Saturday evenings), where the tracks are illuminated with vibrant and colourful LED lights after sundown.

54. iFly Singapore

Experience the thrill of skydiving — in a completely safe environment. This indoor skydiving attraction takes place inside a massive wind tunnel spanning 16.5 feet-wide and 56.5 feet-tall, with 18 feet-tall acrylic glass walls.

Must-do: Enjoy the magnificent view of the South China Sea and Siloso Beach during your flight session.

55. Trickeye Museum

The lines between art and reality blur at this unique museum, which blends 3D art with interactive AR technology to bring art to life through stunning optical illusions.

Must-do: Step into paintings and create your own art as you explore the interactive exhibits and scenes.

56. HyperDrive

This indoor electric go-kart circuit combines the thrill of karting with virtual gaming elements. Navigate a three-level track with 14 exhilarating turns that will put your driving skills to the test, and challenge your friends and family to a race.

No driver's license? Fret not, as long as you fulfil the height requirement, you can still drive the Novice karts (max speed of 30km/h).

Must-do: For added fun, try the "Game of Karts" experience, where you'll enjoy both the thrill of real-life racing and the fun of virtual gaming. Collect "weapons" to slow down your competitors, or "boosts" to speed up your own kart.

57. HydroDash

Take on the ultimate water adventure at HydroDash, Singapore's only floating aqua park. Get ready to dash, slide and leap as you conquer a floating obstacle course consisting of more than 30 tricky obstacles.

Must-do: Be careful — while it may look deceptively simple, the obstacle course is much tougher than it looks due to how slippery it is. Be prepared to frequently lose your grip and splash back down, and make sure you keep your mouth closed to avoid swallowing seawater!

58. Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios Singapore brings the magic of movies to life across its various zones, inviting you to enjoy a full day of fun with various rides and attractions featuring your favourite Universal characters.

Must-do: The highlight has to be the recently opened Minion Land, which features three themed areas featuring attractions inspired by beloved films in the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" franchise.

59. SEA Aquarium

Step into an underwater world of wonder, discovery and exploration at SEA Aquarium. Home to over 100,000 marine animals across 45 different habitats, the aquarium lets you get a close look at sharks, jellyfish, stingrays, and many other exotic marine creatures.

Must-do: Be sure to also check back later this year when upgrading works are completed, which will see the aquarium expanded and renamed "Singapore Oceanarium".

60. Adventure Cove Waterpark

Dive into a world of aquatic fun at Adventure Cove Waterpark with high-speed water slides and thrilling flume rides.

Must-do: Experience a roller coaster on water with Riptide Rocket, Southeast Asia's first hydro-magnetic coaster, or drift on a tube through an underwater tunnel beneath schools of colourful marine life at the Adventure River.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.