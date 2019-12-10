Playeum isn't your typical indoor playground, but your kids will love it

Have you been to Playeum with your kids?

This play space was founded in 2009, which means it turns 10 this year.

It's great fun for the little ones, but don't expect to find fancy playground structure with slides and ball pits here.

In fact, when we first visited Playeum at Gillman Barracks a few years ago, we thought it looked rather "bare" and didn't have much to hold the kids' attention. Boy, were we wrong.