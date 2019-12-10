Playeum isn't your typical indoor playground, but your kids will love it

Have you been to Playeum with your kids?
This play space was founded in 2009, which means it turns 10 this year.
It's great fun for the little ones, but don't expect to find fancy playground structure with slides and ball pits here.
In fact, when we first visited Playeum at Gillman Barracks a few years ago, we thought it looked rather "bare" and didn't have much to hold the kids' attention. Boy, were we wrong.
Kids loved the creative and open-ended artistic experiences at Playeum which revolve around a theme, which is refreshed seasonally. Playeum is an under-rated gem of a play space where kids can explore without limits or preconceptions. Plus, it's an indoor playground, so you don't have to worry about the heat. Till April 2020, check out Playeum's sixth hands-on exhibition I-Opener featuring the sensory play-worlds designed by four artists with a disability: Dr Dawn-joy Leong, Cavan Chang, Sol Pickens and Jo Devadason. Watch our video above to find out more. PLAYEUM How much: Tickets are priced at $22 per child aged 1 to 12 years old and one accompanying adult per paying child gets to enter for free. Each additional accompanying adult pays $10. Opening hours: 10am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays Find out more here. This article was first published in Young Parents.
This article was first published in Young Parents.