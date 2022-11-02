PlayStation enlists cult brands #FR2 and New Era on limited edition God of War Ragnarok apparel

With just days to go before the launch of God of War Ragnarok, the marketing machine over at Sony and PlayStation has kicked into high gear, and that means more goodies for fans all over.

In celebration of the upcoming launch, the video game giant has partnered up with two streetwear brands, New Era and #FR2, for special edition merchandise inspired by Kratos and Atreus’ adventure in God of War Ragnarok.

As part of the collection, streetwear label, #FR2, and Asian premium streetwear retailer, Popcorn Supply, are collaborating with PlayStation to roll out a limited-edition T-shirt that features the God of War Ragnarok logo at the front and key concept art at the back showing Kratos and Atreus battling Freya. It also comes with the key Kratos quote from the story trailer.

PHOTO: PlayStation

PHOTO: PlayStation

For those that rather rock your love for our heroes on the head, New Era is pushing out two limited edition design New Era 9FORTY Caps for God of War Ragnarok. The first is a black cap with the Bear and Wolf logo, which are representative of Kratos and Atreus. The second is also a black cap, but this time around, featuring a Kratos and Atreus caricature designed by Santa Monica Studio’s Lead Character Concept Artist, Dela Longfish.

Whether you choose to show your support by donning the T-shirt or capping things off with trendy headwear, the time for Kratos and Atreus to shine is here once again.

The #FR2 T-shirt will be available on Nov 9, 2022 at 00:00 Singapore Time at Popcorn Store (with worldwide shipment), and in Popcorn retail stores in Hong Kong, and Thailand.

As for the New Era gear, the God of War Ragnarok limited edition 9FORTY Caps will be available for pre-orders from 9 November and purchase from early January at retail stores in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. Online pre-orders will be available from 10 AM local time on Nov 9 for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Philippine residents.

PHOTO: PlayStation

PHOTO: PlayStation

Be sure to also check out the upcoming God of War Ragnarok event that is happening thanks to the folks over at PlayStation. 50 lucky fans will be part of an early celebration for the launch of the sequel, and you can still stand a chance to be one of them.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.