'Please arrest this lady': Woman makes smashed avocado and petai sandwich, triggers netizens

Assembling the cafe menu staple of smashed avocado on toast is relatively simple.

There's also the option to add ingredients to the mixture. However, Instagram user Simplegreensoul, or Georgia, stumbled upon a more unconventional addition.

The digital creator took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 10) to share her "Australian recipe" for an avocado sandwich with a twist — calling it the "Petai & Avocado Smash".

Also known by its less flattering name, stink bean, petai is well-known for its distinctive taste and pungent smell.

Georgia, who appears to be based in Malaysia according to her Instagram profile, provided a quick tip when it came to preparing the polarising vegetable native to Southeast Asia.

"I recently found out that you have to actually slice the beans open to check if there's worms inside," she said.

Thankfully she did, as the first petai bean she sliced open actually did contain a worm, or two.

After slicing all the beans, it was time to blanch them.

She then mixed the beans together with an avocado, lime and chilli flakes.

Once the green filling was evenly mixed, Georgia dumped it onto two slices of bread and there it was — the Petai & Avocado Smash.

She seemed pleased with her creation, calling it a "flavour explosion".

Georgia added: "I don't care what anyone says. Petai and bread absolutely goes together."

And you guessed it, netizens were horrified.

In the comments section, quite a number of them could not understand why she would add petai to this sandwich recipe.

"As an Indonesian, this is the strangest and most unreasonable recipe," one Instagram user commented.

"Officer, please arrest this lady," wrote another.

A fellow netizen went as far as labelling Georgia a "psychopath" for mixing petai with avocado as a sandwich filling.

She defended herself in her reply, claiming that she's just someone who "really likes food and trying new dishes".

While arguments can go on about whether petai belongs in a smashed avocado sandwich, there's no denying the health benefits of the stinky bean.

They are a source of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, as reported by Malaysian publication Ipoh Echo.

The petai reportedly also packs a punch when it comes to vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and thiamin (vitamin B1).

