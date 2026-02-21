Plot twist: Meet the wiring man who became a pastry chef

Is there any common ground between wiring at a construction site and pastry-making? If you ask Chef Richard Chew, he'll tell you that they both involve precision, focus and planning.

And he would know, since 20 years ago, while enjoying a quiet lunch along Orchard Road, he decided he would study to become a pastry chef and eventually quit his job as a wiring man in the construction industry.

Today, the 39-year-old is the executive pastry chef at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, where he leads a team across the hotel's restaurants, banquets and afternoon tea programmes.

He didn't realise it then, but his ambitions for a career in the kitchen began early. He talked to us about the often gruelling but rewarding path that's led to where he is today.

Was there a specific moment when you knew you wanted to switch careers?

One day, I was working in Orchard Road. I was having lunch outside Takashimaya, eating my bread. I saw people walking around and I started to ask myself: "If I had one more chance to choose my career, what would it be?"

Culinary and pastry came to mind because I like to cook, and my mum was a baker. When I was six years old, I already started to cook fried rice at home. And my first part-time job when I was in Primary Six was in a pastry shop, repackaging ingredients.

Were you inspired by your mother and tried to learn when she was baking at home?

At that time, not really. I just know how to eat and enjoy the cake (laughs).

What did switching from your job in construction to a career in pastry entail?

It was quite a huge challenge, and I would be in a totally different environment where everyone mostly spoke English (which I didn't). When I switched my career, my family wondered why I wanted to change careers since I was doing so well. My colleagues and friends all kind of disagreed [with my decision] too.

What did you do to make it happen?

I went to study baking for a year. That's when I realised that English is very important. So, I took a part-time course to learn English. Which means I was studying baking and English at the same time.

It was a huge challenge to do so many things at once because I still needed to work as a wiring man to earn a living. I attended the baking course after work at night, and then I had to be at my English course. So many things happening at once…

How did you afford all this financially?

I was about 18 or 19 then, and as a wiring man, I earned quite a good amount of money. I saved about $9,000 and spent it on the baking and English lessons.

Did you ever doubt that you would be successful in your pastry career?

I'm the sort of person who's like, when I want to do something, I really put myself and my time into it. If I want to learn one thing, I will keep doing it and doing it. Even though it's midnight and everyone has gone home, I'll still be in the kitchen trying whatever thing it is. So, I knew I could do it.

Wiring and pastry seem like two very different vocations. Are they similar in any way?

Yes, you need precision, and to be disciplined and detailed. You also need to plan very well. For example, with wiring, you cannot just put the red to the green to the black. You have to be very focused and concentrate on what you're doing, or you will damage something.

When it comes to pastry, you have to follow the recipe closely to get a consistent product. If you don't, your cake may sink, or it will be heavy.

Do your wiring skills still come in handy?

Yes! When I bought my house, I designed and wired the whole thing myself. My neighbour walked by and asked if I was a construction person. And I said, "No, I'm the owner!" And he said, "Wow! And you can do your wiring yourself?" Now, when my neighbours have electrical issues, I will help to fix them.

What do you love about your job now?

I enjoy everything about my work. Every morning, I plan my menu, come up with ideas for things like our Strawberry Afternoon Tea, and I enjoy teaching people. I enjoy working with my staff on new ideas, concepts and products.

What excites me is sitting down, thinking of a menu and then drawing a few desserts before going into the kitchen where you start from zero. Then you look at the picture and your recipe, and you start the experiment. It might take a few tries, but when you start to see the actual thing (come together), that's what gets me excited.

How do your parents feel about your work now?

They are very proud of me. They've seen me grow from a wire man to the day I started changing my career. And now I've achieved my destination. They are very proud. Even I am proud of myself.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.