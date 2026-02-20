From Bangkok to Singapore: Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Plu to open on Feb 22

You won't have to fly to Bangkok for a taste of the food from the famous restaurant Plu, because it is coming to Singapore soon.

The establishment, which has been featured on Thailand's Michelin Bib Gourmand list since 2018, is slated to open at Goodwood Park Hotel on Feb 22.

A spokesperson told AsiaOne that the team behind the now-defunct Michelin-starred Alma by Juan Amador is the one bringing the brand to Singapore.

"Singapore is a world-class culinary hub, and we want to share our authentic Thai flavors through our core values of meticulousness and authenticity," they shared.

On the Singapore menu, diners will find Plu's popular dishes such as Thai-Style Braised Pork Belly with Five-Spice Eggs ($32), Burmese Tea Leaves Salad ($20), and Blue Crab Betel Leaves Curry ($35).

They can also look forward to savouring other dishes including Pomelo and Smoked Duck Breast Salad ($28), Fried Smoked Duck Breast with Chilli and Garlic ($28), Stir-Fried Soft Shell Crab with Chilli and Salt ($32), Sour Pork Sausage Fried Rice ($24), and Fried Banana Prawn with Crispy Garlic ($32).

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/singapore.plu/posts/pfbid0UuT2dkXcfiNaZLukDzUAz8CWjjE1CKAAZW65f5LHRHE3keKyt3UkW71w7yL1fN73l[/embed]

Plu, established in 2018, "offers outstanding food, a cosy ambience, and great service in an Art Deco-adorned colonial house" along Suan Plu Road in Bangkok, according to the Michelin Guide.

The eatery was the exclusive recipient of the Thai Select Signature award from 2021 to 2023, and currently holds the Thai Select Classic certification, which is awarded by Thai authorities to guarantee authentic Thai food products and restaurants in the country and overseas.

Address: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

