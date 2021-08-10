Plus-size pregnant mum reveals how she gets brutally trolled for her weight

The world has still not progressed enough to not call out plus-size people for their size. Many are still often subjected to crude jokes and get trolled mercilessly online.

Sadly, plus-size and pregnant mums are not spared from fat-shaming either.

As plus-size pregnant mum Suz Smith recently shared on TikTok. In her latest video she talked about all the hate she receives because of her size.

Plus-size and pregnant: Mum shares how she gets trolled mercilessly

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/plussizeglorified

Ever since Suz started sharing her journey online as a plus-size and pregnant mum, she has been at the receiving end of flaming from the trolls.

The TikToker who is mum to a toddler is currently pregnant with her second child. She shared that the hate she receives is a way of throwing light on the fat-phobic culture prevalent in society.

Unfortunately, people don’t think twice before writing mean comments about others. For instance, people have hounded Suz to eat more veggies and have also told her that her kids should be taken away from her.

'Your opinions are about you, not me'

There were some users who suggested that Suz’s first child, who ended up in the NICU due to lack of oxygen during birth, nearly died because of his “fat” mum.

Another person asked Suz to take control of her body and stop making excuses for being “so fat”.

However, Suz clapped back at all the trolls. “My body is clearly doing just fine… I have been to the doctor this month and I have also breastfed. So, your opinions are about you, not me,” she responded bluntly.

In one of her videos, she revealed all the mean things people have told her while she is still pregnant. She said, “One troll asked her, “How’d he even find it?” She shot back with her sassy response, “Telling on yourself there, huh?”

Now that’s what we call a powerful woman!

'All bumps are beautiful'

PHOTO: Pixabay

In one of her videos, Suz revealed that she was ashamed after she announced her pregnancy with her first child. She was scared that her body would never show the life that was growing inside her because of her weight. However, her bump started to show and she loved it.

She shared that it might not have looked the same as the ones we see on every Instagram pregnancy post, but it was special because it was all hers.

“Take the bump photos. All bumps are beautiful. Even if it’s just for yourself,” she advised.

However, amidst all the hate Suz receives online, there are many positive comments on her page as well. Several mums share their own experiences with her.

One mum said, “I’m so proud of you for taking these pictures. I didn’t take it because I felt like I didn’t show.”

Another user shared that even her mum wondered if she would look pregnant. “I did,” she shared.

This brings us to the question: is excess weight bad for pregnancy? Let’s find out.

Are you plus-size and pregnant? Here’s how to manage your weight

There are some women who may already be overweight when they get pregnant. While others gain weight too quickly during their pregnancy. Either way, it is important to manage your weight during this time.

The amount of weight gain will depend on your pregnancy.

Overweight women usually need to gain less (seven to 11 kilograms or even sometimes less. It depends on their pre-pregnancy weight).

Underweight women will need to put on more (13 to 18 kilograms).

If you are having more than one baby, you will gain more weight. Ideally, women carrying twins need to gain around 16.5 to 24.5 kilograms.

Risks of being obese in your pregnancy

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, overweight pregnant women can encounter the following risks during pregnancy:

Stillbirth: The more the woman’s BMI, the greater is the risk of stillbirth.

Preterm: If the pregnant woman is obese, the risk of preterm birth is higher. In this case, the baby could be delivered early for several medical reasons including underdevelopment of organs. This also increases the risk of short-term and long-term health problems.

Birth defect: Babies born to obese women have an increased risk of having birth defects.

Macrosomia: This condition can increase the risk of injury during birth. For instance, the foetus’ shoulders can get stuck but the head is out of the cervix.

Several studies have also highlighted the potential risk in pregnancy of obese women. For instance, one study from Belgium found that babies born to overweight mums may be biologically older than babies born to mothers of normal weight.

So weight does play a crucial role in a safe and healthy pregnancy and healthy weight benefits both the mum and the growing baby.

Here are some quick tips to keep excess weight off during your pregnancy.

5 tips to avoid gaining excessive weight during pregnancy

PHOTO: Pexels

Eat nutritious meals: It is important to eat a well-balanced meal. Remember you are not eating for two. You are only eating for your body. So make that a good one by adding plenty of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and calcium on your plate.

Avoid eating out: Try to avoid the temptation of eating out and ordering from restaurants. Avoid fried food and instead shift to baking and grilling options at home.

Exercise daily: Engage in light to moderate exercise during your pregnancy. If you are feeling too tired, try yoga to relax your mind and body with meditation. However, be sure to talk to your health care provider before starting any exercise regime.

Sleep well: Get enough rest when you are pregnant, and power naps are your friend. Some women may sleep more than usual during the first trimester of the pregnancy. That’s fine too.

Avoid stress: Keep stress at bay when you are pregnant. Engage in activities that help you relax and feel calmer as stress can often have a negative impact on a pregnancy. Stress can not only increase the chance of having a premature baby, but it can also push you to eat more.

At the end of the day it is important to remember that each pregnancy journey is unique and so must be respected as such too.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.